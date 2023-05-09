Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 7:56 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Megan Jones - IR

Kevin Conroy - Chairman & CEO

Jeffrey Elliott - CFO & COO

Everett Cunningham - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Catherine Schulte - Baird

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Daniel Arias - Stifel

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Dan Brennan - Cowen

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jordan, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Exact Sciences Corporation Q1 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

With me now is Vice President, Investor of Relations, Megan Jones. You may begin your conference.

Megan Jones

Thanks, Jordan. Thank you for joining us for Exact Sciences' first quarter 2023 conference call. On the call today are Kevin Conroy, the company's Chairman and CEO; and Jeff Elliott, our Chief Financial Officer. Everett Cunningham, our Chief Commercial Officer will also be available for questions. Exact Sciences issued a news release earlier this afternoon detailing our first quarter financial results. This news release and today's presentation are available on our website at exactsciences.com.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Our actual results may be materially different from such statements. Discussions of non-GAAP figures and reconciliations to GAAP figures are available in our earnings press release and descriptions of the risks and uncertainties associated with Exact Sciences are included in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.