Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 8:03 PM ETADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Stanton - Chief Executive Officer

Uli Dopfer - Chief Financial Officer

Christoph Glingener - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities

George Notter - Jefferies

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Greg Mesniaeff - WestPark Capital

Paul Essi - William K. Woodruff Company

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

During the course of the conference call, ADTRAN representatives expect to make forward-looking statements that reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including ability of component supplies to align with customer demand, the successful development and market acceptance of our products, competition in the market for such products, the product and channel mix, components cost, freight and logistics costs, manufacturing efficiencies, or ability to effectively integrate mergers and acquisitions, and other risks detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, which may be made during the call.

The investor presentation found on ADTRAN Investor Relations website has been updated and is available for download.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Tom Stanton, Chief Executive Officer of ADTRAN Holdings. Sir, please go ahead.

Tom Stanton

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.