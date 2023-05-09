Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 8:06 PM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.02K Followers

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bonnie Bishop - Executive Director, IR

Trevor Baldwin - CEO & Director

Bradford Hale - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Meyer Shields - KBW

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities

Adam Klauber - William Blair & Company

Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joshua Shanker - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Weston Bloomer - UBS

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the BRP Group, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bonnie Bishop, Executive Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Bonnie Bishop

Thank you, operator. Welcome to the BRP Group's First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. First quarter financial results, supplemental information and Form 10-Q were issued earlier this afternoon and are available on the company's website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.

Please note that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. For a more detailed discussion, please refer to the note regarding forward-looking statements in the company's earnings release and to our most recent Form 10-Q, both of which are available on the BRP website.

During the call today, the company may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a more detailed discussion on these non-GAAP financial measures and historical reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the company's earnings release and supplemental information, both of which have been posted on the company's website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.

Also, I would like to remind everyone that effective January 1, 2023, and as reflected in our reporting for the quarter, BRP now operates with 3 segments versus the 4 we have reported

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.