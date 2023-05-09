Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CPI Release Is On The Clock

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.35K Followers

Summary

  • Wednesday morning the much-awaited CPI report is released by the BLS and as the clock ticks down to the 8:30 release, market expectations are the YoY inflation rate will come in at 5%.
  • A low monthly inflation rate was also reported in April 2022, i.e., .39%, down from 1.01% in March.
  • This lower rate in April last year is contributing to the elevated rate expected in Wednesday's CPI report.

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub

As NFL teams rotated into their position to make a draft selection in the recently completed NFL draft, they were placed "on the clock" in terms of having a limited time to make their pick known.

Wednesday morning

cpi, NFIB pricing plans as of April 2023

NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey April 2023. Most Important Problems

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.35K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.