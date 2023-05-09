Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MidCap Financial Investment: Pay Attention To The New Financial Face Of MidCap

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • MidCap Financial seems poised for consistently strong earnings going forward.
  • A $0.38 quarterly dividend seems certain.
  • A $0.15+ special dividend is likely later in the year or early next year.
  • The new face for MidCap shows unprecedented characteristics of resilience.
  • We believe that the market is missing the real value.

Creative breakfast on Happy Fathers Day with funny face from cup of coffee, eyeglasses and mustache. Greeting card for daddy.

Julia_Sudnitskaya/iStock via Getty Images

MidCap's (NASDAQ:MFIC) March report might be its most important. With the last few quarters finally predictable, investors can find a level of security not common in years past. Management redirected the company in 2016 toward high quality, 1st

1st Quarter Presentation

MidCap

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.87K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We own approximately10K shares.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.