MidCap's (NASDAQ:MFIC) March report might be its most important. With the last few quarters finally predictable, investors can find a level of security not common in years past. Management redirected the company in 2016 toward high quality, 1st lien investments now representing 94% of the total portfolio. Less than stellar approaches can be re-envisioned and morphed into viable investments. In our view, the MidCap, formerly Apollo, just did its about face, present to the investor world. Our coverage of this company even under its prior name of Apollo has been extensive over the last some years, the last article being MidCap Financial Investment: A High-Yield Lower-Risk Investment. We believe that investors will likely find the story compelling. Come observe and remember to place past experience behind you; it is where those memories belong.

March Quarter

Normally, in our articles, we spend little space on quarterly results, but with this one, our plan digs deeper into the numbers, for good reason.

In bullet form with commentary, we continue:

Net Asset Value [NAV] increased slightly mainly from a lessor payout than earnings.

Net Investment Income [NII] equaled $0.45 up from $0.42 in the December quarter. Management note: "At current base rates, we are well positioned to generate net investment income in excess of this dividend level." The forward rate curve moved materially lower in the month giving confidence that this lucrative environment will stick around for a while. "Net investment income benefited from higher base rates on our floating rate assets, strong fee and prepayment income and our new fee structure." (More detail on this issue later in the article.) The new fee structure may have increased NII by $0.06.

Corporate investment yields equaled 11.3% for the quarterly average, up from 10.3%.

The attachment point declined to 0.1 from 0.2 in the previous quarter. Attachment points measure asset quality. From management, "demonstrating the true first lien nature of our loan book."

Corporate lending portfolio increased to 613 basis points from 610.

New lending commitments were all 1st liens across 15 different borrowers focusing on diversification. The liens were floating with average spreads of 665 basis points or 675 excluding revolver commitments.

"The weighted average net leverage of new commitments made during the quarter was 4.2 times, down from 4.8 times last quarter." Lower leverage represents higher quality.

Received a partial payout for Merx of $65 million. The total Merx percentage dropped to 8.5%.

Interest coverage dropped to 2.3 times for the last 4 quarters and 1.7 if only December and March results were used.

No new non-accruals were added with the current status at $8.7 million or 0.4%.

Payment in kind or PIK stayed low at less than 1.2%.

Total expenses equaled $38.3 million, up slightly from December at $35.3 million. Management fees totaled $4.3 million down from $8.8 million in December. Management fees rates were reduced to 1.75 beginning January 1, 2023.

Incentive fees totaled $6.2 million, up $6 million from December. "The incentive fee cap resulted in a full 17.5% incentive fee for the March quarter," down from 20% in prior quarters.

Leverage remained at 1.4, the low end of the targeted range.

Although the company held the dividend constant in the face of improving results, the results were strong. More on dividends later in the article. Don't worry, the news is good!!

The Company Investment Approach & Expectations

When asked about the investment approach, management commented,

"We run stress cases about how rates or costs or other parts of the economy could adversely impact the companies. So we do not underwrite to up into the right hockey stick in terms of our approach to credit."

Also, the company stated clearly that changes related toward leverage aren't in management's view. Leverage and liquidity are balanced in order to maintain safe distances from forced sales. In 2020 during the March quarter, the company, then Apollo, found itself with a leverage of 1.7 heading into the quarter with approximately 20% of the assets being prime shutdown targets, oil and air travel. Apollo was forced to liquidate good performing assets to bring its leverage under 1.5, when the value of the oil and air assets fell through the floor.

Paul Johnson, of KBW, asked Tanner Powell, CEO, in essences with fee income a little higher than can be expected, what sense of performance going forward might investors expect.

Powell answered that prepayment and fee income should average at $3 million a quarter and hasn't been "hugely volatile in the past. Continuing, Tanner explains, "So the answer is in this interest rate environment and even in slightly more benign one, . . " Higher interest rate drive net higher investment income. Looking at the past in trying to figure out what might happen to returns with any kind of exacting accuracy isn't possible at this point from our view and tools. Much changed over the past few years, including: reduction in Merx percentage with its higher return, offloading of non-core energy businesses and a new origination policy. What we believe possible is a bracket view. We begin with a slide from the last presentation showing results for the last several quarters.

The net earnings varied from $23 million to $29 million or adding 20% during a period with rapidly increasing interest rates. Management advertised the new origination policy as one that will increase investments by 10%. A reasonable expectation might be interest rates adding or subtracting 10% earnings from a 2% toward 5% interest rate range. Management's unwillingness to increase its regular dividend might stem from this reality.

The Market Place

The call disclosed information concerning two important market conditions. First, analysts seemed interested in discovering any indirect or direct ties with the three bank failures. The company noted that neither it nor any of its assets had non-recoverable assets with those entities. Mid did not hold any cash deposits or securities at the failed banks and did not have any creditor or debtor exposure to the failed banks.

A second discussion was actually quite lengthy concerning what effects recessions might have on performance occurred during the Q&A. When asked directly about material effects from a recession, Powell discussed the pros and cons. A downturn will pressure consumers, but with bank's tied hands with its asset vs. interest rate issue, a door opens for business develop companies to step in.

When asked about the quality of its holding, the Howard Widra, Executive Chairman answered firmly, "expect non-accruals not to pick up that much and certainly less than sort of are the market and our competitors because of the quality of our portfolio."

Past results of very low non-actual rates with high quality 1st liens has been stellar.

Dividends: The Most Important Subject

Getting paid is of vital importance; getting a raise is a true pay day. Melissa Wedel of J P Morgan asked, in our view, the most important question,

"I wanted to go back to your declared dividend, which you maintained at $0.38 a share. But also keeping in mind your earlier comment about, expecting over-earn that amount for the foreseeable future, just sort of based on the forward rate curve, I believe, in sort of current portfolio positioning. . . . and . . . would you look to continue to use any out earnings to sort of support NAV through any volatility that we may face going forward?"

Powell answered that management has no plans to hold earnings to support the NAV. Continuing,

"If we have this level of our earning consistently, which we -- as we said, we sort of expect -- we would expect that there will be special dividends, but we don't necessarily expect they'll be quarterly . . "

When pressed by analysts as the sources of this level of earnings ($0.45), management carefully responded that this quarter should be considered rather normal under the current interest rate environment.

With this thought in mind, we continued our table illustrating the level of overearnings for the past several quarters.

Excess Earnings Sept. 20 Dec. 20 March 21 June 21 Sept. 21 Dec. 21 March 22 June 22 NAVII $0.43 $0.43 $0.39 $0.39 $0.33 $0.35 $0.42 $0.37 Dividend $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.32 Difference +$0.07 +$0.07 +$0.03 +$0.03 -$0.03 -$0.01 +$0.06 +$0.05 Click to enlarge

We continue with an additional table for the September through March quarters.

Excess Earnings Sept. 22 Dec. 22 March 23 NII * $0.35 $0.43 $0.45 Dividend $0.37 $0.38 $0.38 Difference -$0.02 +$0.05 +$0.07 Click to enlarge

* From the March presentation slides.

When looking across the last 11 quarters, the company has generated almost $0.40 in excess earnings against payouts equaling approximately $4.0 within the 10% BDC rule pay dividends or pay tax. With the expected coming consistent performance and two unaccounted tailwinds from higher interest rates, investors might expect June and September earnings to reach very close to $0.50 a quarter even with the 17.5% incentive fee. We could make the same case for the December quarter. But with two quarters combined above $0.10 excess, the 10% rule for BDCs now forces a special dividend equaling approximately $0.05+ per quarter. By December that total could equal more than $0.15.

When asked again by Wedel about timing being a year-end decision, Greg Hunt, company CFO, added, "Yeah, that makes sense. That's probably from a timing point of view makes sense. Yeah."

Is MidCap An Investment Dream?

Management stated this,

"We continue to believe there is a disconnect between how the stock currently trades, considering the repositioning of the portfolio into mostly first-lien corporate loans sourced by MidCap Financial, which has a long and outstanding track record. We believe MFIC presents an attractive investment opportunity."

Individual investors must decide on their own answer, but for us, it is. We sense that going forward, the dividend will continue at $0.38 with a likely $0.15+ special coming in early January. The total coming yield, at today's price of $12, equals 14%.

Risks

Risks could be many and might be very real if the U.S. enters a steep recession. MidCap invests in the best of the best 1st lien positions in order to mitigate this issue. Thus far, non-accruals have basically disappeared unlike other BDCs. This speaks loudly toward verifying the model.

We also noticed that the level of investment left in Merx continues to drop now at approximately 8%. It seems that this planned direction reflects management's learning of the consequences when a particular investment completely falls out of bed under certain economic environments. With the world shutdown in 2020, the airline lease business collapsed leaving Cap with over 10% of its business in free fall. This plus the collapse of the remaining energy business, non-core, forced the company into selling solid assets to stay afloat. At this point, only 8% of the assets fall into this type of category. The divestiture will continue. We sense that management's reluctance for increasing the leverage back toward its mid-range stems primarily from the percentage level of Merx.

One other issue seems in order to discuss, consistency for NAV. From slide 5, the company included a summary for the last several quarters starting with the most recent, $15.18, $15.10 $15.45 $15.52 $15.79. Investors might make a case for unstable asset valuations. This is more difficult to assess than the conclusion that the natural eye might reach. Interest rates were climbing rapidly during this period. All asset based entities showed asset value degradation during this period including one of the best of the best BDC's, Ares Capital (ARCC). More time is needed to really assess this issue.

We also noticed that at least within our limited memory, management made a strong case for consistent quarterly results for the first time. This speaks loudly of their confidence.

The basic model appears able to generate, even within lower interest rate environments, near $0.40 per quarter NII supporting consistent $1.60 dividends. With this in mind, our recommendation remains a strong buy. We welcome other forward looking opinions. The new face, even with its silly glasses and fake mustache, looks pretty good.