everythingpossible

Investment thesis

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock has demonstrated impressive ups and downs over the last five years, increasing almost tenfold between 2018 and 2020 and losing nearly three-fourths of its value in 2021-2022. The latest rebound in the last 6 months, has been massive, with a 75% growth from November 2022 lows. The company demonstrates a solid ability to deliver stellar topline growth, but my research reveals that the growth is decelerating and the cost for the growth is very high. Moreover, valuation analysis suggests that the rally is highly likely to be over since OKTA stock is overvalued at current levels.

Company information

Okta is a software company providing clients with identity and access management [IAM]. The cloud-based platform allows businesses to manage and secure user authentication to their applications, data, and devices. Subscription revenue represents about 97% of the company's total sales.

The company's fiscal year ends on January 31. The business is operated as a single reportable segment. In its annual reports, the company underlines the following key performance metrics.

Okta's latest 10-K report

Financials

The company has been able to benefit from the secular shift toward greater digitalization and rapid implementation of cloud-based solutions by businesses. Okta demonstrated a staggering 53% revenue CAGR over the last nine years with gross margin expanding from 54% in FY 2015 to almost 71% in FY 2023.

Author's calculations

I would like to emphasize that such an impressive topline growth has been fueled by aggressive marketing, with selling and general administrative expenses [SG&A] representing the lion's part of the company's sales.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, high SG&A costs are the big reason why the company is not close to achieving breakeven in terms of operating profit. The levered free cash flow [FCF] data can trick you as being consistently positive since FY 2017. Still, after we eliminate stock-based compensation [SBC], we can see that positive FCFs are not sustainable.

Author's calculations

As a potential investor, I don't like the high uncertainty regarding the timing of sustainable positive cash flows. There is no understanding of how a change in marketing strategy to less aggressive will affect the topline growth. Moreover, according to the consensus estimates, the topline growth is expected to decelerate. Thus, the company will have less room to balance between aggressive marketing and investing in R&D. The company has been spending much less on R&D than it did on SG&A, by the way.

Data by YCharts

What is good about the company's financials is its balance sheet. Leverage and liquidity metrics are in good shape. Since the company is burning cash at a relatively slow pace, I don't see any possible challenges with liquidity over the next five-year horizon.

Seeking Alpha

What is also good is the fact that the company is demonstrating a consistently high dollar-retention rate of above 120%, which is very strong. The company's key business metrics skyrocketed between FY 2021 and FY 2022 and demonstrated decelerated growth in FY 2023, though the growth pace is still impressive.

Okta's latest 10-K report

According to the latest public speech from the company's CEO, Todd McKinnon, the total addressable market [TAM] is $80 billion, with the customer identity segment being about $30 billion. Currently, about 60% of the company's revenues come from workforce identity and 40% from customer identity. To capture the big market opportunity of customer identity, Okta acquired a company named Auth0. According to Mr. McKinnon, this strategic acquisition will help the company to shift the company's offerings mix from 60-40 to 50-50.

The company's latest earnings were strong beating consensus estimates both from the revenue side and EPS side.

Seeking Alpha

The company delivered a 33% YoY topline growth during Q4 FY 2023 which was driven by a YoY increase in subscription revenue. In terms of key performance metrics, during the quarter workforce ACV rose by 30% and customer ACV increased by 35%. The backlog increased at a lower rate of 12%.

Revenue growth of 33% YoY is impressive but I would like to add some context here. Q1 FY2024 earnings release is scheduled on May 31, and consensus estimates forecast revenue to be flat sequentially and grow 23% YoY. It means that the topline growth is decelerating, a red flag for an aggressive growth company. For readers to understand the pace of deceleration let's look at the YoY growth rates in recent quarters, which were much higher.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I believe that Okta's topline dynamics have been impressive in the past, but the growth pace is decelerating notably. It is a problem for the growth company, especially given that the company is far from GAAP breakeven.

Valuation

Okta is a growth company, so I use discounted cash flow [DCF] approach for valuation. For WACC, I use GuruFocus' estimate and round it up to 10% to be more conservative. I have revenue consensus estimates for future cash flows, which I must multiply by the FCF margin. As we have seen in the "Financials" section above, in 2021-2022 the company demonstrated its ability to deliver positive FCF ex-SBC. So, for my analysis, I use a 5% FCF margin and expect it to expand by 75 basis points per year.

Author's calculations

DCF outcomes suggest a slight overvaluation after I have incorporated all of the above-mentioned assumptions. My valuation means that the business's fair value is below $12 billion, about 7% lower than the current market cap.

To cross-check my analysis, I refer to Morningstar Premium. Their valuation suggests that the stock is traded very close to the market value with a slight premium. But, I would like to emphasize readers' attention to the following chart from Morningstar. As you can see, there was a dramatic four-fold drop in fair value estimation in 2022, from $280 per share to $71 per share, with a slight rebound in recent months.

Morningstar Premium

I consider Okta an overvalued stock with very high uncertainty of the underlying assumptions, given only three years of positive FCF ex-SBC in the company's history.

Significant risks to consider

Investing in a growth company with a very uncertain timing of reaching GAAP profitability is risky.

First, as we have seen in the financials analysis, the company spends vast resources on marketing and much less on R&D. Given the company is working in the software industry, the risk of technology obsolescence is significant. Underinvestment in R&D increases the risk of becoming obsolete and fall behind competitors, which will make the company's offerings inferior to competitors.

Second, the competition in the software industry is fierce including both small and large entities. Giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO) and IBM (IBM) also offer IAM solutions to their clients. These companies have vast resources and strong brands, which is a big competitive advantage for them compared to smaller companies like Okta. I see the risk of Okta losing its market share to giants as very high.

Third, the company's business significantly depends on the cloud industry. And this industry is demonstrating signs of cooling down. It is highly likely that current headwinds in the industry will adversely affect the company's business in the nearest quarters.

Bottom line

To sum up, at the moment OKTA stock is overvalued, and the company is facing multiple business risks and headwinds. With no upside potential and all the risks taken into account, I believe that the stock is a sell given the massive rally, which is very close to the end in my opinion. I am concerned a lot about the company's ability to deliver operating profits in the near future without deteriorating the pace of the topline growth.