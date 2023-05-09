Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Google: Buy Under $100

May 09, 2023 9:47 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLIPG, META, OMC, PUBGY, WPP1 Comment
Summary

  • Google is an advertising company.
  • The advertising market is slow growing, but the margins are high.
  • GOOGL is a growth company in the higher-than-average online advertising niche, within the broader advertising market.
  • GOOGL trades at a premium due to this growth more than the high margins, and the "recipe" of success remains intact.
  • GOOGL is currently a Hold but is very close to my personal Buy zone.

Hundred Bucks Waving

Rouzes

How'd We Get Here?

I've only been invested in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) since June 2019. If I bought a single batch back then I would have a cost basis around $53-55 and I'd be happy with this performance

78% of Alphabet's Revenue is Advertising

78% of Alphabet's Revenue is Advertising (Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - FORM 10-Q | Quarterly Report)

GOOGL Profit Margin

GOOGL Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

GOOGL Earnings Estimates

GOOGL Earnings Estimates (FAST Graphs)

I am an investor, entrepreneur, father, husband, coach and teacher.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

