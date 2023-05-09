Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 8:50 PM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tram Bui - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Helen Torley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Nicole LaBrosse - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Na Sun - JPMorgan

Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Michael DiFiore - Evercore ISI

Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities

David Risinger - SVB Securities

Caroline Palomeque - Berenberg Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Chris and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Halozyme First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I'll now turn the call over to Tram Bui, Halozyme's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Tram Bui

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to our First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. In addition to the press release issued today after the market close, you can find a supplementary slide presentation that will be referenced during today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Leading the call will be Dr. Helen Torley, Halozyme's President and Chief Executive Officer who will provide an update on our business and Nicole LaBrosse, our Chief Financial Officer will review our financial results for the first quarter 2023.

On today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements as outlined on slide two. I would also refer you to our SEC filings for a full list of risks and uncertainties. During the call, both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. Certain non-GAAP or adjusted

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.