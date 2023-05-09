Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 8:54 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Schmidt – Head-Investor Relations

Dave Girouard – Chief Executive Officer

Sanjay Datta – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Clinch – Atlantic Equities

John Coffey – Barclays

Peter Christiansen – Citi

James Faucette – Morgan Stanley

Reggie Smith – JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Upstart First Quarter 2023 Earnings. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jason Schmidt, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Schmidt

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today’s conference call to discuss Upstart’s first quarter 2023 financial results. With us on today’s call are Dave Girouard, Upstart’s Chief Executive Officer; and Sanjay Datta, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that shortly after the market closed today, Upstart issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2023 financial results and published an Investor Relations presentation. Both are available on our Investor Relations website, ir.upstart.com.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements such as guidance for the second quarter of 2023 related to our business and plans to expand our platform in the future. These statements are based on our current expectations and information available as of today and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risk factors that have been described in our filings with the SEC. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as the result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

In addition, during today’s call, unless otherwise stated, references

