Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 9:00 PM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Melo - President and CEO

Han Kieftenbeld - CFO

Eduardo Alvarez - COO

Conference Call Participants

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Rachel Vatnsdal - JP Morgan

Chad Wiatrowski - TD Cowen

Graham Tanaka - Tanaka Capital Management

Operator

Welcome to the Amyris First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being webcast live on the Events page of the Investors section of the Amyris website at amyris.com. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. You may listen to the webcast replay of this call by going to the Investors section of Amyris website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer of Amyris. Please go ahead.

Han Kieftenbeld

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me on today’s call is John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer, who will participate in the Q&A session today.

We issued our results today in a press release. The current report on Form 8-K furnished with respect to our press release is available on our website, amyris.com in the Investors sections as well as on the SEC’s website. The slides accompanying this presentation can also be found on the website and were posted today for your convenience.

Please note that on this call, you will hear discussions of non-GAAP financial measures including but not limited to core revenue, gross profit, cash operating expense, and adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are contained in the financial summary section slides of the presentation and the press release distributed today.

