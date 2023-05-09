Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 9:03 PM ETNuwellis, Inc. (NUWE)
Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vivian Cervantes - Investor Relations

Nestor Jaramillo - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lynn Blake - Chief Financial Officer

John Kowalczyk - Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

John Jefferies - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Nuwellis First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Ms. Vivian Cervantes, Investor Relations at Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.

Vivian Cervantes

Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to discuss Nuwellis' corporate development and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023.

In addition to myself, with us today are Nestor Jaramillo, Nuwellis' President and CEO; and Lynn Blake, CFO. We also have Dr. John Jefferies, Nuwellis' Chief Medical Officer, and John Kowalczyk, the Company's Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. At 8'o Clock Eastern today, Nuwellis released financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023. If you have not received Nuwellis' earnings press release, please visit the Investors page on the company's website.

During this call, the company will be making forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made during today's call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that relate to expectations or predictions of future events and market trends as well as our estimated results or performance are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These

