WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 9:06 PM ETWM Technology, Inc. (MAPS)
WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Greg Stolowitz - Vice President, Investor Relations

Doug Francis - Executive Chair

Arden Lee - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Carter - Stifel

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the WM Technology, Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, VP of Investor Relations, Greg Stolowitz. Please go ahead.

Greg Stolowitz

Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2023 first quarter results. We have our Executive Chair, Doug Francis; and our CFO, Arden Lee with us today.

By now everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement is also on our Investor Relations website along with the supporting slide deck.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements including statements about our business outlook, strategies and long-term goals. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties some of which are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings available on the SEC's website in our Investor Relations website as well as the risk and other important factors discussed in today’s earnings release. We specifically disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. For the benefit of those who maybe listening to

