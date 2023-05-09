Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 9:12 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)
Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Hubbard - EVP, Public Affairs and IR

Mike Morrissey - President and CEO

Chris Senner - CFO

P.J. Haley - EVP, Commercial

Dana Aftab - Chief Scientific Officer

Vicki Goodman - Chief Medical Officer

Peter Lamb - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Asthika Goonewardene - Truist Securities

Andy Hsieh - William Blair

Chi Fong - Bank of America

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Silvan Tuerkcan - JMP Securities

Yaron Werber - Cowen

Michael King - EF Hutton

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Stephen Willey - Stifel Nicolaus

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Exelixis First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Towanda [ph], and I’ll be your operator for today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today, Ms. Susan Hubbard, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Investor Relations. You may proceed.

Susan Hubbard

Thank you, Towanda, and thank you all for joining us for the Exelixis first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on today’s call are Mike Morrissey, our President and CEO; and Chris Senner, our Chief Financial Officer; Peter Haley, our Executive Vice President of Commercial; Dana Aftab, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Vicki Goodman, our Chief Medical Officer, who will review our progress with the first quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

During the call today, we will refer to financial measures not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to today’s press release, which is posted on our website for an explanation of our reasons for using such non-GAAP measures as well as tables deriving these measures from our GAAP results.

