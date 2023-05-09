Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 9:18 PM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:00 PM ET

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2023, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Andreson - CEO

Larry Sparks - CFO

Claire McAdams - IR

Conference Call Participants

Brian Chin - Stifel

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Robert Mertens - Cowen & Company

Operator

Claire McAdams

Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. As you read our earnings press release and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize that both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in our earnings press release, those described in our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2022 and those described in subsequent filings with the SEC. You should consider all forward-looking statements in light of those and other risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, we will be providing certain non-GAAP financial measures during this conference call. Our earnings press release and the financial supplement posted to our IR Web site, each provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

On the call with me today are Jeff Andreson, our CEO; and Larry Sparks, our CFO. Jeff will begin with an update on our business and a review of our results and outlook, and then Larry will provide additional details of our first quarter results and second quarter guidance. After the prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

I'll now turn over the call to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.