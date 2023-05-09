Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 9:23 PM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Serra – Investor Relations

Mark Foley – Chief Executive Officer

Dustin Sjuts – President

Toby Schilke – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Seamus Fernandez – Guggenheim

Balaji Prasad – Barclays

Chris Shibutani – Goldman Sachs

Stacy Ku – Cowen

David Amsellem – Piper Sandler

Terence Flynn – Morgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following managements’ prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A Session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. [Indiscernible]

Jessica Serra

Thank you, operator. Joining us on the call today from Revance are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts; and Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke.

During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to 2023 guidance, cash flow breakeven, operating leverage, block buster potential, our ability to draw on our debt and future revenue expenses and forecast our growth potential, [indiscernible] approval and entry into the therapeutics market, our potential in other therapeutics indications, our commercial success, injector and consumer preferences and behavior, the efficacy and duration of DAXXIFY, the benefits to us, practices and consumers of our products and strategy, our customer base, the supply and manufacturing of DAXXIFY, our sales team, our strategic partnerships and our strategy planned operations and commercialization plans and timing.

Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause results to be different from these statements include factors the Company describes in the section titled Risk Factors

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.