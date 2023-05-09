Franck-Boston/iStock via Getty Images

The Company

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) is a $2.2 billion market cap company in the US that builds homes, having 2 operational segments called Residential units [99.6% of total sales in Q1 FY23] and Land and lots [0.4%]. They acquire and develop land, design, and construct homes of different types such as townhomes, patio homes, single-family homes, and luxury homes, and sell them in residential areas and planned communities. GRBK also offers title and mortgage services, marketing, and sales through representatives and independent realtors. The company has home sites in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta metropolitan areas, and the Treasure Coast, Florida market. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

According to Green Brick's management [Q1 IR presentation], their company operates in the most favorable markets in Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, which will benefit from positive long-term trends such as demographic shifts, job creation, and in-migration. They concentrate on in-fill submarkets with limited competition and have extensive knowledge of complicated regulatory processes. They possess a solid land and lot position, enabling them to sustain their operations and seize potential growth opportunities. Additionally, they have an efficient operational structure, a sturdy balance sheet, and low debt-to-total capital ratios:

Green Brick's Q1 IR presentation

And indeed - Green Brick had a successful first quarter of 2023 with record-breaking results, as you can see from the chart above. In Q1 2023, net new home orders increased by 77.5% YoY, and the quarterly absorption rate increased by 66.3% YoY. The residential units revenue rose by 23.5% YoY to $450.4 million, with the average sales price of homes delivered up 7.0% YoY to $590.6K. The SG&A leverage increased by 80 bps YoY to 10.2%, and diluted EPS was up 14.2% YoY to $1.37. The homebuilding gross margin decreased slightly by 20 bps YoY to 27.6% but increased sequentially by 140 bps.

Green Brick's Q1 IR presentation

GRBK returned $15.4 million back to shareholders through their stock buyback repurchase program. The management team seems to be quite confident about the long-term housing supply and demand fundamentals and expects to capture the pent-up demand with their significant footprint in the best markets of Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, according to the words of the CEO on the latest earnings call [Q1 FY23]. They also have a superior land and lot pipeline, a high level of control over their finished lot cost, and lot delivery schedules.

The 35-44-year-old demographic is the most active homebuyer. The expected growth of this buyer segment in the next 10 years is estimated to be around 3 million, indicating a strong potential for future demand, so the management's confidence seems to be justified at least in the long run:

Green Brick's Q1 IR presentation

The industry as a whole is currently experiencing anything but the best of times, regardless of the region of the United States. According to January 2023 Dallas Housing Market Report, the Dallas housing market experienced a significant decrease in sales volume for single-family homes, with a YoY decline of 27.24%. But Green Brick stands out strongly against this backdrop - this was evident in its recent financial results, which set the company apart from its peers in terms of quality.

Also, analysts note a YoY increase in average sales price, average price per square foot, and median price in the Dallas housing market. New listings and active listings increased YoY, but the months of inventory for single-family homes also increased, indicating a shift toward a more balanced market. The economy in Texas is booming, with a YoY increase in jobs and a decrease in the average monthly unemployment rate.

Speaking of the Atlanta region - according to Zillow's forecast for the Atlanta Metro housing market until January 2024, the outlook is favorable. The company predicts that home values in the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area [MSA] may increase by 1.5% from February 2023 to February 2024. This aligns with the National Association of Realtors' [NAR] prediction that home prices in this region will rise in 2023. Atlanta has experienced job growth of 2.3% annually in the last 5 years, which is higher than the national average of 1.6%. This, along with a reasonable cost of living and a variety of job opportunities, has made Atlanta one of the most popular residential and labor markets in the country. As a result, the city's population and employment are continuing to grow, with projections suggesting that the population could reach 8 million by 2040.

So from what I see, GRBK is operating in a fairly tight, but at the same time one of the fastest growing housing markets in the U.S., and while other industry players are facing serious difficulties, GRBK continues to increase its growth rates and maintain one of the strongest gross margins, which is simply impressive.

Rick Costello, the CFO of the company, states that they expect gross margins to be slightly higher in the near term due to lower construction costs on new starts and demand outpacing supply in their sub-markets. The backlog value at the end of Q1 FY23 increased 49% sequentially to $551 million due to their exceptional sales pace and significantly lower cancellation rate. Spec units under construction as a percentage of total units under construction decreased from 73% to 59%, indicating a notable trend of increased demand for both build jobs and homes in the early construction stages. However, he also cautions that their recent cadence and closings could be bumpier for the rest of the year. The company's debt to total capital ratio was reduced to 23.8% and the net debt to total capital ratio was 13.3% due to the accumulation of cash from closings and fewer home starts.

Green Brick's Q1 IR presentation

In general, I like the way the company is being run and growing, despite all the complexity that now surrounds the housing market from various sides. But how fairly is the company valued, and does it still have upside potential after its stock has more than doubled over the past year?

Green Brick's Valuation Analysis

Given GRBK's rather small market capitalization, I focused on a comparative analysis of its multiples by sorting the entire homebuilding industry by its EV size and selecting only those companies with EVs between $1 billion and $10 billion. Of the 25 companies in the original sample, only 18 remained. which I believe is enough to conduct a comprehensive analysis.

GRBK's forwarding sales growth is about 12%, while the median of the sample is only 1.64%. The company's P/E ratio for the next year is 9.7x, while the median is 10.27x. So based on the P/E ratio measure, I, therefore, consider GRBK slightly undervalued - the stock is above the general comparison trend line:

Author's work, SA data

As for the EBITDA comparison, not everything is so clear here. GRBK has a projected growth of this indicator at the level of 17.85%, while the median is -3.16%. This is a strong discrepancy in favor of the company. However, its EV/EBITDA [FWD] is almost 7x with a median of 5.6x, implying an overvaluation of ~24.5%. In my opinion, the existing premium to this multiple is more than justified by the projected EBITDA growth, making GRBK actually undervalued in terms of EV/EBITDA [the company's point is above the trend line again].

Author's work, SA data

Looking at the analysts' forecasts, I have the impression that the sell side is somewhat underestimating GRBK's growth prospects. Yes, the success of the first quarter will be hard to repeat, but given management's relatively quiet outlook, a systematic decline in EPS figures during FY2023 and FY2024 seems too pessimistic to me:

Seeking Alpha Premium data

The most likely event I see is an increase in projections that haven't yet occurred due to a relatively recent report. Once the revisions take place, they should become a great positive tailwind for GRBK stock.

The Verdict

Despite my bullish findings, I cannot rule out the possibility that so-called "profit-taking" is one of the main risks for new GRBK buyers - the stock has doubled since the beginning of the year and continues to rise higher and higher, increasing the risk of mean-reversion with each new trading day:

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

Moreover, the homebuilding industry continues to slide off its cyclical peak - things can change very quickly for GRBK, and even the current favorable macroeconomic environment of the areas GRBK operates may no longer be as supportive as it is now.

Given the current overbought condition, GRBK's revealed undervaluation leads me to the following conclusion - it's better to buy the stock on dips. Looking at the super-strong momentum of GRBK, one may consider selling put options or placing pending orders to buy the stock on local weakness. So I rate GRBK stock as a Hold with a Buy bias.

Thanks for reading!