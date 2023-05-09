Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Green Brick Partners: Load Up On Future Price Pullbacks

May 09, 2023
Summary

  • Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a $2.2 billion market cap company in the US that builds homes in Dallas-Forth Worth, Austin, and Atlanta metropolitan areas.
  • The company has an efficient operational structure, a sturdy balance sheet, and low debt-to-total capital ratios.
  • While other industry players are facing serious difficulties, GRBK continues to increase its growth rates and maintain one of the strongest gross margins, which is simply impressive.
  • Green Brick has a forward sales growth of about 12%, and based on the P/E ratio measure, I consider the stock slightly undervalued compared to the median values of its peers.
  • One may consider selling put options or placing pending orders to buy the stock on local weakness. So I rate GRBK stock as Hold with a Buy bias.
Franck-Boston/iStock via Getty Images

The Company

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) is a $2.2 billion market cap company in the US that builds homes, having 2 operational segments called Residential units [99.6% of total sales in Q1 FY23] and Land and lots [0.4%]. They

