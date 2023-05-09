Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Compass, Inc. (COMP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 9:50 PM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP)
SA Transcripts
Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Simonelli - VP-IR

Greg Hart - COO

Robert Reffkin - Founder and CEO

Kalani Reelitz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Company

Bernie McTernan - Needham and Company

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Ryan McKechnie - Zelman Associates

Lloyd Walmsley - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Rob and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Compass Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Richard Simonelli, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Richard Simonelli

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon and thank you, everyone, for joining the Compass first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us today will be Robert Reffkin, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Hart, our Chief Operating Officer and Kalani Reelitz, our Chief Financial Officer.

In discussing our Company's performance, we will refer to some non-GAAP measures, and you can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our first quarter 2023 earnings release that just went out and in the case of free cash flow in the presentation each are posted on our Investor Relations website. We will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include our guidance for the second quarter of 2023 and comments related to our continued operating expenses.

Our actual results may differ materially from these statements. You can find more information about risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results on our most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report filed on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and

