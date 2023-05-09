Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 9:53 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amy Smith - Luminar’s Head of Investor Relations

Austin Russell - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Fenimore - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Buchalter - TD Cowen

Kevin Garrigan - WestPark Capital

Itay Michaeli - Citi

Natalia Winkler - Jefferies

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Conor Walters - Deutsche Bank

Amy Smith

Welcome, everyone, to Luminar's First Quarter of 2023 Business Update Call. My name is Amy Smith, and I am Luminar's Head of Investor Relations. With me today are Austin Russell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Fenimore, Chief Financial Officer.

As a quick reminder, this call is being recorded, and you can find the earnings release and the slides that accompany this call at investors.luminartech.com. In a moment, you'll hear brief remarks from Austin and Tom followed by Q&A. Similar to prior quarters and in the spirit of continuously improving our shareholder outreach, we will be addressing some of the tough questions submitted online via the Safe platform at the end of our prepared remarks today, followed by analyst questions.

I would also note that, we have extended the submission window for questions via the SAFE platform through the end of our call. Should there be any better uploaded during that time.

Before we begin the prepared remarks and Q&A, let me remind everyone that during the call, we may refer to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Today's discussion also contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently hit and as such, does include risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release and business update presentation for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.