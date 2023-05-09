Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 10:26 PM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sara Pellegrino – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Fred Vogt – Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Igor Bilinsky – Chief Operating Officer

Jim Ziegler – Executive Vice President, Commercial

Friedrich Finckenstein – Chief Medical Officer

Jean-Marc Bellemin – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee – Jefferies

Peter Lawson – Barclays

Colleen Kusy – Baird

Reni Benjamin – JMP Securities

Mark Breidenbach – Oppenheimer

Mara Goldstein – Mizuho

Madhu Kumar – Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Andrew and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Iovance Biotherapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Sara Pellegrino.

Sara Pellegrino

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Speaking on today’s call, we have Dr. Fred Vogt, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Igor Bilinsky, our Chief Operating Officer; Jim Ziegler, our Executive Vice President, Commercial; Dr. Friedrich Finckenstein, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jean-Marc Bellemin, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Raj Puri, our Executive Vice President, Regulatory Strategy and Translational Medicine, is also available for the Q&A session. This afternoon, we issued a press release that can be found on our corporate website at iovance.com, which includes the financial results for the three months ended on March 31, 2023 as well as recent corporate updates.

Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that statements made

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.