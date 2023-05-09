LeoPatrizi

Investment Thesis: While InterContinental Hotels Group has continued to see a recovery in RevPAR - the stock seems to be slightly expensive on a P/E ratio basis.

In a previous article back in March, I made the argument that while InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) has seen impressive RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth - inflationary pressures have continued - with growth in average daily rates outpacing that of RevPAR.

As such, I made the argument that InterContinental Hotels Group would need to demonstrate a rebound in growth across the Chinese market as well as demonstrate more broadly that revenue growth can keep up with that of price increases.

Since my last article, the stock is up modestly by 0.30% at the time of writing:

investing.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether the stock could continue to see upside from here - taking recent financial performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at fee business by brand for Q1 2023 results as released on May 5, we can see that of the three regions - RevPAR across Greater China saw the strongest recovery at 74.6% - far outpacing growth in ADR of 16.9%.

IHG Supplementary Information – Q1 2023

While this recovery is encouraging, my prior focus may have been overly focused on a potential recovery in the Chinese market. While the RevPAR growth we have been seeing is impressive - the fact remains that InterContinental Hotel Group's hotel portfolio across the Americas is far larger than that of Greater China. At 537 hotels, Greater China accounts for 10% of the total hotel portfolio, while the Americas account for 70% of the total with 3,728 hotels.

In this regard, I would like to analyse revenue for IHG's American brands in more detail. Total revenue by brand (calculated as Occupancy (%) * Number of Rooms (by system size) * RevPAR) is included below, with the percentage of total revenue for each brand also included.

Q1 2023 Revenue By Brand

Brand RevPAR Occupancy (%) Number of Rooms Total revenue Percentage (%) by revenue Holiday Inn Express 80.41 65.3 225413 11,835,925 46.46% Holiday Inn 71.65 59.5 121430 5,176,773 20.32% Staybridge Suites 93.44 73.5 31280 2,148,260 8.43% Candlewood Suites 70.23 72.8 32764 1,675,139 6.58% InterContinental 139.24 63.4 15541 1,371,931 5.39% Kimpton 192.33 65.6 10414 1,313,919 5.16% Crowne Plaza 76 55.1 27421 1,148,282 4.51% Hotel Indigo 107.55 63.7 9649 661,047 2.59% EVEN Hotels 85.67 61.5 2743 144,521 0.57% Click to enlarge

Source: RevPAR, Occupancy and Rooms figures sourced from InterContinental Hotels Group - Q1 2023 Results. Total revenue and percentage (%) of total revenue figures calculated by author.

We can see that both the Holiday Inn Express and Holiday Inn brands dominate the region - accounting for a collective 66.78% of total revenue for Q1 2023.

What is also notable is that both Holiday Inn Express and Holiday Inn show a lower ADR than that of other brands, at $123.21 and $120.51 respectively (only Candlewood Suites showed a lower ADR at $96.41).

In this regard, we can see that a significant portion of the company's revenue is dependent on brands operating across more price competitive segments of the market. As such, given that growth across the Americas has been more modest than EMEAA and Greater China - further inflation could in turn place pressure on revenue as customers become increasingly price sensitive.

Risks and Looking Forward

When looking at the 10-year earnings trajectory for InterContinental Hotels Group, we can see that while earnings per share has been rising since the decline in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic - earnings still remain significantly below the 10-year high and have only recently recovered to levels seen pre-COVID.

ycharts.com

Additionally, when comparing a more recent P/E ratio trajectory to that of InterContinental Hotel Group's competitors, we can see that the stock has a higher P/E ratio than that of competitors Hilton (HLT), Hyatt (H) and Marriott International (MAR).

ycharts.com

In this regard, I cannot see evidence of significant upside for the stock in the short to medium-term from a P/E standpoint.

With that being said, one potential growth driver that we could see heading into the summer months is potentially greater demand for IHG's more competitively priced brands such as Holiday Inn Express and Holiday Inn if inflation places pressure on travel demand.

After COVID lockdown restrictions, 2022 saw a trend of "revenge travel" whereby demand was significant and price was not a primary consideration for many travelers who were willing to spend more for a luxury experience. However, continued inflation and a plateau in RevPAR growth across hotel brands with higher ADR indicates that price is becoming more of a consideration given potential recessionary fears.

As such, IHG may be in a good place to cater to more price-conscious customers if demand at the luxury end of the segment starts to plateau. Overall, RevPAR for Q1 2023 was up by 32.6% while ADR was up by 10.6% - indicating that the company has not needed to raise prices excessively to continue to attract revenue growth.

Conclusion

To conclude, InterContinental Hotels Group has seen significant recovery in RevPAR across Greater China - while that of the Americas has been more modest.

I take the view that the company has the ability to compete effectively in an inflationary environment by continuing to cater to more price-conscious customers and grow revenue on a volume basis. With that being said, the stock looks to be more expensive than its competitors on a P/E basis at this point in time. As such, I take the view that the stock remains a hold in the short to medium term. Should we see earnings growth rise significantly on the back of revenue growth heading into the summer months, then my view on IHG stock would become more bullish.