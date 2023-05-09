Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 10:40 PM ETMicrovast Holdings, Inc. (MVST), MVSTW
Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Monica Gould - Investor Relations

Yang Wu - Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sascha Kelterborn - Chief Revenue Officer

Craig Webster - Chief Financial Officer

Cassidy Fuller - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Microvast First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, investment community professions have the opportunity to participant in the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now like to turn the conference over to Monica Gould, Investor Relations for Microvast. Please go ahead.

Monica Gould

Thank you, operator and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on today's call are Mr. Yang Wu, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO; Sascha Kelterborn, Chief Revenue Officer; and Craig Webster, Chief Financial Officer.

Ahead of this call, Microvast issued its first quarter 2023 earnings press release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, ir.microvast.com. In addition, we have posted a slide presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks.

As a reminder, please note that management will be making forward-looking statements on this call. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and reflect our view only as of today. They should not be relied upon as representative about views as of any subsequent date and we undertakes no obligation to revise for publicly released results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to

