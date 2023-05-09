Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 10:50 PM ETAerSale Corporation (ASLE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christine Padron - VP, Compliance

Nick Finazzo - CEO

Martin Garmendia - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bert Subin - Stifel

Ken Herbert - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the AerSale Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Christine Padron, VP of Compliance. Please go ahead.

Christine Padron

Good afternoon. I'd like to welcome everyone to AerSale’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. Conducting the call today are Nick Finazzo, Chief Executive Officer and Martin Garmendia, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we discuss this quarter's results, we want to remind you that all statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our current expectations for the business and our financial performance.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are discussed in the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, on March 7th, 2023, and its other filings with the SEC.

These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.