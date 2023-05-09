Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

WeWork Inc. (WE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 10:56 PM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Berry - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Sandeep Mathrani - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Andre Fernandez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho

Omotayo Okusanya - Credit Suisse

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Tom Catherwood - BTIG

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day and welcome everyone to the WeWork First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you. I’d now like to welcome Kevin Berry to begin the conference. Kevin, over to you.

Kevin Berry

Thank you [indiscernible] and good morning, and welcome to WeWork's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. During this call, we will refer to our earnings release and investor presentation, which have been furnished with the SEC and can be accessed at investors.wework.com. This discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to defer materially is contained in our latest annual and subsequent quarterly and periodic reports filed with the SEC. We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are meaningful in evaluating the company's performance. Additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, are included in our earnings release and supplemental presentation and will also be included in our Form 10-Q to be filed tomorrow.

I'd like to introduce Sandeep Mathrani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Andre Fernandez, Chief Financial Officer. With that let me turn it over

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.