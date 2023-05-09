Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Xperi Inc. (XPER) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 10:59 PM ETXperi Inc. (XPER)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Iburg - Head-Investor Relations

Jon Kirchner - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Andersen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Nick Zangler - Stephens

Operator

Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Xperi First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation, all parties will be in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, the call will be open for questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Iburg, Xperi's Head of Investor Relations. Mike, please go ahead.

Mike Iburg

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us as Xperi reports its first quarter 2023 financial results. With me on today’s call are Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Andersen, Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to today's earnings release, there is an earnings presentation, which can be accessed along with this webcast on our Investor Relations website at investor.xperi.com. Before we begin, I would like to provide a few reminders. First, I would like to note that unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the same quarter in the prior year. In addition, the first quarter of 2022 was calculated on a carve-out basis prior to experience separation from Xperi Holding Corporation on October 1, 2022. Xperi Holding Corporation is now known as Adeia Inc.

Second, today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are predictions, projections and other statements about future events which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and therefore, subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. For more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we discuss today, please refer to the Risk Factors and MD&A section in our

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.