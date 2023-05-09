Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 11:04 PM ETAssertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Q1 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Kreps - Darrow Associates, Investor Relations

Dan Peisert - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Schwichtenberg - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital Markets

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital

William Wood - B. Riley Securities

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Mitra Ramgopal - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Assertio Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Kreps from Darrow Associates, Investor Relations for Assertio. Please go ahead.

Matt Kreps

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Assertio's first quarter 2023 financials. The news release covering our earnings for this period is now available on the Investor page of our website at investor.assertiotx.com. I would encourage you to review the release and tables in conjunction with today's discussion.

With me today are Dan Peisert, President and CEO, and Paul Schwichtenberg, Senior Vice President and CFO. Dan will open the remarks and provide an overview of the business followed by Paul who will review our financials. After that, we will open the call for your questions.

During this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding our future performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties including those noted in this morning's press release as well as the Assertio's filings with the SEC. These and other risk factors are more fully described in the Risk Factors section

