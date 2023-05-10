Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Update On India: Time To Take Another Look

Summary

  • India’s economy has been resilient in the face of recent challenges, including the banking turmoil impacting the United States and Europe.
  • Currently, the price-earnings ratio for Indian stocks (based on the MSCI India Index) stands at 24.13, higher than the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, at 12.41, or the MSCI All Country World Index, at 18.30.
  • Few countries can sustain GDP and corporate earnings growth at high levels for decades, and therein lies the unique opportunity India offers.

By Sukumar Rajah's, Senior Managing Director, Director of Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity

India’s stock market has underperformed global markets overall as well as some of its emerging market regional peers so far

