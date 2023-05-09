Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 11:13 PM ETCytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.03K Followers

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Ogden - SVP, Finance & Accounting

Sean McCarthy - CEO, Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Mitchell Kapoor - H.C. Wainwright

Malcolm Kuno - JP Morgan

Roger Song - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CytomX Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to your host today, Chris Ogden, CytomX Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting. Please go ahead.

Chris Ogden

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent public filings with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release that includes a summary of our first quarter 2023 financial results and highlight recent progress at CytomX. We encourage everyone to read today's press release and the associated materials, which have been filed with the SEC. Additionally, the press release, a recording of this call and our SEC filings can be found under the Investors and News section of our website.

With me on the call today is Dr. Sean McCarthy, CytomX' Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Sean will provide a business and pipeline update before I walk through the financials for the first quarter.

