The 15 Years From 1971 To 1985 For World And Me

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

The Year 1971 for Nixon and Me

In 1971 (when I left my first footprint on American soil), President Nixon discontinued the gold conversion by the Smithsonian Agreement, proclaiming, "I am a Keynesian." Exchange rates of each country were pegged to the dollar in the original system. But after 1971, exchange rates have been "managed" (or "dirty" or "manipulated").

The year 1971 was not only for America to have to stop the gold conversion, but it was a fateful year for me to change the course of my life at age 32 (with wife and two sons) from the safe and comfortable life with the best job in Korea (at that time) to a risky, challenging, and adventurous life in a new world, America. (In this article, my own part is “shadow,” so it is italic to distinguish it from the main text. Readers may skip this. without losing anything in the main story.)

“In 1971, I passed by Jackson Hole toward Yellowstone when I visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as an economist sent by the Bank of Korea that is the counterpart of the Fed. The natural view had me hooked, enough to make me decide to come to the U.S. again for further studies.” (“A Message From Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Is The Fed Charged With Fischer-Yellen's 'Crystal'?”)

The Years Between 1971 And 1975 for Sokoler and Me

The Nixon shock was a series of economic measures undertaken by Nixon in 1971, in response to increasing inflation, the most significant of which were wage and price freezes, surcharges on imports.

Although Nixon's actions did not formally abolish the existing Bretton Wood System [BWS] of international financial exchange, the suspension of one of its key components effectively rendered the BWS inoperative. While Nixon publicly stated his intention to resume direct convertibility of the dollar after reforms to the BWS had been implemented, all attempts at reform proved unsuccessful.

By 1973, the current regime based on freely trading fiat currencies de facto replaced the BWS for other global currencies. Among the causes were the 1973 oil embargo, the deficits of the Vietnam War under Johnson, and the fall of the BWS.

The recession in the United States lasted from November 1973 (the Nixon presidency) to March 1975 (the FORD presidency), and its effects on the US were felt through the Carter presidency until the mid-term of Reagan's first term as president, characterized by low economic growth.

The year 1973 is another monumental year when I started a master course at the UConn (at Storrs, CT) with my family. The chair in the Economics Dept. was a German who fully understood my late graduate work with my family supporting burden. The Bank of Korea [BOK] has a graduate-study-supporting program with the full salary for 2 years to help employees to study for a higher degree in any foreign countries.

After returning from my six-months study on “The Central Bank’s Long-Range Plan on the Computerization Environment,” I was transferred from Planning Dept. (Economist) to Computer Dept. (Deputy Manager), and I worked with about 40 staff for one-and-a-half years. At that time, it was the IBM-mainframe era. An IBM 370 was installed at BOK, and we developed the payroll as the first project. I studied statistics and computer data processing with my staff.

A Ph.D. student from Israel (his name was Sokoler, under NYU Dept. Chair Nadiri taught Macroeconomics at UConn, and worked on his thesis using the IBM Time Series Processor [TSP], and I was assigned as his RA. He completed his work and came back to NYU. After finishing my M.A. in Economics in 1975, and we packed up to come back to BOK as expected.

One Day I received a letter from NYU (Economics Dept), I read Professor M. Isaq Nadiri, Chair) letter to offer a full scholarship and an additional stipend as an Instructor for TSP to help the graduate students. I couldn’t refuse it, so I resigned from BOK, and went to Manhattan (Washington Square).

The Great Inflation of the 1970s and Two Recessions in the early 1980S

Although the economy was expanding from 1975 to the first recession of the early 1980s (Jan 1980 – Jul., 1980)., inflation remained extremely high until the early 1980s. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 2.3 million jobs were lost during the recession; at the time, this was a post-war record.

The second recession (Jul. 1981 - Nov. 1982) was longer and severer than the first one. Overall, the macroeconomic event referred to as the Great Inflation lasted from 1965 to 1982.8

This is the story of the painful period in the 1970s, which began in late 1972 and continued until the early 1980s This was the greatest failure of American macroeconomic policy in the postwar period.

The Great Inflation was blamed on oil prices, currency speculators, greedy businessmen, and avaricious union leaders. However, it is clear that monetary policy that financed massive budget deficits and were supported by political leaders were the cause.

The Years Between 1975 And 1980 for Machlup and Me

NYU Graduate School in Washington Square is an evening school as NYU Business School near Wall Street. Wall Street workers or the staff of diplomatic offices and UN are students of NYU Graduate or Business school.

I started a Ph.D. program in 1975, commuting by train from Irvington, NY (where my two sons were attending elementary school). Washington Square has the NYU studio apartment for faculty and staff. We couldn’t live there for our sons’ education. So, Chair Nadiri’s an additional stipend to cover my commuting expense.

I made "The instruction for TSP" and helped MA and Ph.D. candidates for their dissertations. Also, worked as RA for various faculty research projects (as detailed in my SA profile).

I completed my Ph.D. requirement under Chair Professor Fritz Machlup in 1980. It took 5 years at age 36 thru 41.

Paul A. Volcker

Paul A. Volcker became chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on August 6, 1979. He was reappointed for a second term on August 6, 1983, and served until August 11, 1987.

Prices actually started creeping up in the mid-1960s, when the federal government was spending heavily on both the Vietnam War and the Great Society. Nixon temporarily froze prices in the early 1970s, but that just postponed the pain. When his controls were lifted, prices bounced even higher.

Gerald Ford declared inflation "Public Enemy Number One." Carter called it the nation's most pressing domestic problem.

Despite the tough talk from the White House, prices kept climbing.

Ultimately, it took a crackdown by cigar-chomping Fed chairman Paul Volcker to break the cycle of rising prices and wages. Volcker slammed the brakes on the economy by raising interest rates to 20% — tough medicine to prove he was serious about getting inflation under control.

"At some point this dam is going to break and the psychology is going to change," Volcker told the MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour.

It was a painful correction. Nearly 4 million people lost jobs in back-to-back recessions in the early 1980s. But for the next four decades, inflation was not a serious problem in the U.S. — until the pandemic struck, followed by the war in Ukraine

The Years Between 1980 And 1985 for Moore and Me

In spring, 1980, my doctoral committee chair, Professor Machlup signed on my doctoral dissertation, entitled, “Theory of Foreign Exchange and Economic Policy”. As a computer expert, I wrote theoretical subject instead of an empirical one under Doctor Machlup who was a well-known scholar in the area of International Finance.

I have three Economics degrees: BA in Seoul National U. (SNU) (1963), MA in UConn (1975), and Ph.D. in NYU (1980). My family didn’t want to come back to Korea, and didn’t move to other areas in America.

Consequently, my search for a full-time research position within 100 miles from Manhattan in the tri-states (NY, NJ, and CT). It’s an extremely tough call. Another One Day, Dr. Geoffrey H. Moore wanted to see me.

Jean Pierre worked at NYU Computer Office and Dr. Moore’s Office to maintain the lengthy NBER Fortran Programs. He was going to return to France, so he recommended me to replace him.

Dr Moore runed the CIBCR (Center for International Business Cycle Research) in Rutgers Business School in Newark, Nj where I can commute from home (Ramsey, NJ ) via train to Hoboken, NJ, and via Path to Newark.

I worked as a full-time Research Associate until the CIBCR moved to Columbia U. due to financial difficulty in 1985. In retrospect, the CIBCR is one of two institutions globally.

The other one is a Research institution (I don’t want to reveal the name here) in South Korea. In 1983 the institution tried to scout me as Sr. Researcher and Computer System Manager but I declined it. Although it was inevitable, my wife and I deeply regretted it.

Conclusion

The shadow part of my own life with my family is not a nuisance, in my opinion, because we have an enormous spectrum of interests in our readers globally. What if someone plans to do what I did a-half-century ago? She/he would be more concentrated in the italic lines than the main text while all the others simply skip the italic story.

The other motive to pen this article is that some readers want to know the historical data in the 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s, and some readers show their desire to get the 1920s or 1930s.

A historical comparison between too-far-apart-time data, such as the 1930s with the 2020s, for example, is not expected to have any reliable result.

We have two kinds of data: One are time series and the other are cross-section. Any time series such as U.S. real (inflation adjusted) GDP, say, from 1971 to 2023 are useful to analyze U.S. economic growth trend.

Any cross-section data such as the real GDP growth rates of G20 countries, for example, can be used to determine which counties are better to invest for your portfolios.

For shadow readers:

My three Economics degrees (and no business undergraduate courses taken in the U.S.) had the major problem to get a teaching position here. The second problem was I was too stubborn in staying near Manhattan.

Another advice is to prepare for a way to get a permanent resident in case that you want to be naturalizing here.