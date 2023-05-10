Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PENN Entertainment Is A Strong Bet

May 10, 2023 12:20 AM ETPENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN)DKNG, IGT
Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • PENN Entertainment trades deeply valued in comparison to peers from every valuation aspect except EV/Sales.
  • If the company can complete buybacks near 52-week lows and begin to pay down debt we see 80%+ upside over the next 2 years.
  • Risks are heightened in a high interest environment for the high debt load company and therefore the stock is a better play for high-risk high-return investors.

Sports betting and the joy of winning

blackCAT

Q1 Highlights

Penn Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) released Q1 earnings last week. Results were taken relatively negative by the market with the stock down around 15% over the last week. Good news is Penn Entertainment has plans to

Sports betting growth

Figure 1. The expansion of sports betting into more

Chart
Data by YCharts

Sports Betting Market Share

Figure 3. PENN Entertainment's Sportsbook division has just scratched the surface of it's potential with 35 more states available to take stake within as sports betting legalization makes its way across the country (PENN Earnings Call)

This article was written by

Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.86K Followers
Great Plains Investment Research strives to deliver the highest quality information and opinions available on stocks within the tech, energy, consumer staples, and industrial industries. We provide coverage on industry leaders & exemplary businesses as well as a speculative picks and general investment thesis from time to time. Our research model is based around finding value in stocks within growing markets & businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PENN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.