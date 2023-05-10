blackCAT

Q1 Highlights

Penn Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) released Q1 earnings last week. Results were taken relatively negative by the market with the stock down around 15% over the last week. Good news is Penn Entertainment has plans to repurchase another $750 million in stock buybacks from their December 2022 authorization, along with another $80 million in stock buybacks from their February 2022 authorization. At current prices that equates to around 32 million shares being bought back by the company. With approximately 154 million outstanding shares, this number may not be as significant as it looks at first glance, but combined with other catalysts such as improving earnings in the sports betting space, and increasing revenues with the combination of Barstool Sports, PENN stock looks to be a stellar buy at current prices.

Figure 1. The expansion of sports betting into more and more states will allow PENN to continue to drive growth higher for the foreseeable future (PENN Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Penn Entertainment trades at a discount to peers from a price to book ratio perspective, price to sales ratio perspective, and price to earnings perspective and therefore, we believe the stock has the potential for as much as 80% upside over the next two years if all goes well. Penn also trades with a high level of short interest, around 10%, and has a history of running up in price at expediated clips, making it a potential candidate for a short squeeze at some point in time in our view.

Current Valuation

PENN stock trades at a 0.6x price to sales ratio and at a price to book ratio below 1x book value. This indicates the stock may be undervalued compared to peers by as much as 50% (Figure 2). From a price to earnings GAAP perspective the stock is cheap as well, and all of the aforementioned metrics trade well below PENN's 5 year historical trading averages.

Data by YCharts

Figure 2. PENN trades over 50% below peers when looking at P/S ratios even cheaper looking at P/B ratio indicating the potential to as much as double and still be relatively fairly valued

PENN will only become more undervalued as buybacks continue and earnings from the Barstool acquisition take shape. The company displays strong profitability metrics as well with their main upcoming weakness likely being in their forward growth. Q1 earnings showed some signs of potentially slowing growth, likely due more to macroeconomic headwinds which is for the most part why the post earnings decline occurred in our view. All it could take to send PENN back alongside the valuation of peers would be one maybe two good quarters displaying YOY growth once again and the stock could be propelled upward as much as 80% - conservatively, due to an average roughly 40% undervaluation to peers from the aforementioned metrics. We give this a conservative 1-2 year timeline to take shape but could happen as soon as within the next 2-3 quarters if favorable market conditions return.

Risks

PENN Entertainment does have a significant amount of debt. This should be monitored going forward, especially in high interest rate environments. A positive sign would be to see them to begin to pay down this debt following the ensuing buybacks. This would allow the enterprise value of the stock to compress and the valuation to become much more favorable.

Another key metric to watch will be the profitability of the sports betting segment throughout the back half of the year. Names like DraftKings (DKNG) are expecting to post some of their first profitable quarters this year and the Barstool segment will need to do the same for PENN to be successful in current trading environments.

Indubitable Information

"In God we trust. All others must bring data" - Robert Hayden

Something new we are going to try to begin incorporating into our stock coverage is to bring forth one simple statistic from each business we delve into that sets the company apart from the competition and screams buy or sell. Think of the classic story of Jeff Bezos' idea to found Amazon. "His wake-up call, as he described it, occurred when he read that use of the web was growing at a remarkable 2,000% a year. Within a few months, he had packed in his day job and left New York with his wife, MacKenzie, and their dog. His adoptive father, gave him a car and invested a total of $300,000 of his retirement money in the new venture." You know the rest of the story of what Amazon has become today. We will try to find this kind of indubitable information and eye popping statistics that just cannot be ignored for those looking to find the next Amazon in their never ending stock picking adventures.

PENN has an approximately 18% market share on the retail sportsbooks market. This market is expected to grow at nearly an 11% rate over the next decade. That would make PENN's roughly billion dollar market share worth close to $2.5 billion by 2030, assuming they perform alongside the rest of the market.

Figure 3. PENN Entertainment's Sportsbook division has just scratched the surface of it's potential with 35 more states available to take stake within as sports betting legalization makes its way across the country (PENN Earnings Call)

The sportsbook segment at PENN should drive growth in revenue for the foreseeable future while the diversification within the rest of their portfolio should allow them to hold down consistent profits.

Overall Investment Summary

PENN Entertainment has been unrightfully beaten down in their most recent earnings. Debt levels still present risk, but if the company can change focus and begin to pay this down, the stock will be drastically discounted next to the competition. Growth has been questionable the last couple of quarters, but should take off with the help of growth in online gaming, sports betting, and the newly acquired Barstool realm. We believe the stock has a conservative upside of as much as 80% in the next 1-2 years. This price target could be mediocrely higher or lower depending on how macroeconomic conditions shake out over the next half of the year as it is likely much of PENN's valuation is heavily dependent on their ability to pay off long-term debt. Anything in the $25 or less range looks like a good buy for high risk - high reward investors looking to take a stake in the growing wave of sports betting.