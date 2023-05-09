Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 11:21 PM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)
Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh Yankovich - Investor Relations

Matt Flake - Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Price - Executive Vice President of Emerging Businesses, Corporate & Business Development

David Mehok - Chief Financial Officer

Kirk Coleman - President

Conference Call Participants

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Andrew Schmidt - Citi Global Markets

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Adib Choudhury - William Blair

William McNamara - BTIG

Parker Lane - Stifel

Alex Markgraff - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, everyone. My name is Lisa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q2 Holdings First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Josh Yankovich, Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Josh Yankovich

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. With me on the call today are Matt Flake, our CEO; David Mehok, our CFO; Jonathan Price, our Executive Vice President of Emerging Businesses, Corporate and Business Development; and our newly appointed President, Kirk Coleman who will join us for the Q&A portion of the call.

This call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including with respect to our expectations for the future operating and financial performance of Q2 Holdings and for the financial services industry. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and we can give no assurance that such expectations or any of our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

