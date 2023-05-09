Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Olo Inc. (OLO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Denyeau - ICR

Noah Glass - Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Peter Benevides - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Hedberg - RBC

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is David, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Olo First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Denyeau from ICR. Please go ahead.

Brian Denyeau

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.

During our call today, some of our discussions and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, our industry, including with respect to our technological advancements, future financial results, including revenue and non-GAAP operating income and other key performance metrics, total addressable market and growth opportunity, and guidance and strategy, benefits from strategic partnership, restaurant order processing trends, ability to increase usage of our platform and upsell, including with respect to our opportunity to expand and our growth in average revenue per unit, and the durability of customer adoption of multiple modules.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements, and such

