Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 11:33 PM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.04K Followers

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Golub - Chief Executive Officer

Matt Benton - Chief Operating Officer

Chris Ericson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raymond Cheesman - Anfield Capital

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Jordan Wathen - Wells Fargo

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to GBDC's March 31, 2023 Quarterly Earnings Call.

Before we begin, I'd like to take a moment to remind our listeners that remarks made during this call may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in GBDC's SEC filings.

For materials, we intend to refer to on today's earnings call please visit the Investor Resources tab on the homepage of our website, which is www.golubcapitalbdc.com and click on the Events Presentations link. Our earnings release is also available on our website in the Investor Resources section. As a reminder this call is being recorded.

With that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to David Golub, Chief Executive Officer of GBDC.

David Golub

Hello, everybody, and thanks for joining us today. I'm joined by Chris Ericson, our Chief Financial Officer, and by Matt Benton, our Chief Operating Officer. For those of you who are new to GBDC, our investment strategy is to focus on providing first lien senior secured loans to healthy resilient middle-market companies that are backed by strong partnership-oriented private equity sponsors.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.