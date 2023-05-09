Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ON24, Inc. (ONTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Sloane - Investor Relations

Sharat Sharan - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Vattuone - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Faith Brunner - William Blair

Scott Berg - Needham

Patrick Schulz - Baird

Dan Reagan - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ON24 First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Lauren Sloane, Investor Relations for ON24. Thank you, Lauren. You may begin.

Lauren Sloane

Thank you. Hello and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to ON24’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder and CEO of ON24 and Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including the execution of our capital return program and guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year 2023 as well as certain second quarter and full year non-GAAP projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect ON24’s future results and cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate, including our ability to grow our revenue, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers, the success of our new products and capabilities, other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth or other future events or conditions such as the impact of adverse economic conditions and macroeconomic deterioration, including increased inflation.

ON24 cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements

