U.S. Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The May 2023 Heat Map

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are covered by a Morningstar analyst as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion. As of May 9, there were 144 U.S. wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria (unchanged compared to last month).

Only 5.6% (8 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name Ticker Comcast Corp Class A CMCSA Compass Minerals International Inc CMP International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF The Western Union Co WU U.S. Bancorp USB Wells Fargo & Co WFC John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A WLY Polaris Inc PII Click to enlarge

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

Source: Data from Morningstar. Dataset after 12/2022 only contains U.S. stocks.

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of May 9:

Company Name Ticker Equifax Inc EFX TransUnion TRU Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH The Walt Disney Co DIS Tyler Technologies Inc TYL Veeva Systems Inc Class A VEEV Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B BRK.B Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL Bank of America Corp BAC Masco Corp MAS Ecolab Inc ECL Kellogg Co K Charles Schwab Corp SCHW Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE Amazon.com Inc AMZN Etsy Inc ETSY Constellation Brands Inc Class A STZ Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK Emerson Electric EMR Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ Roper Technologies Inc ROP ServiceNow Inc NOW Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Gilead Sciences Inc GILD 3M Co MMM Altria Group Inc MO Corteva Inc CTVA Pfizer Inc PFE Salesforce Inc CRM Jack Henry & Associates Inc JKHY Honeywell International Inc HON Norfolk Southern Corp NSC Meta Platforms Inc Class A META Intuit Inc INTU BlackRock Inc BLK CME Group Inc Class A CME Lam Research Corp LRCX Guidewire Software Inc GWRE The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A EL Cheniere Energy Partners LP CQP Autodesk Inc ADSK Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS Microchip Technology Inc MCHP Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR Workday Inc Class A WDAY Cisco Systems Inc CSCO Tradeweb Markets Inc TW Adobe Inc ADBE Northern Trust NTRS General Dynamics GD MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX Click to enlarge

All in all, we have 59 firms that pass our very first criteria.

Source: Data from Morningstar. Dataset after 12/2022 only contains U.S. stocks.

Step Two: Historical Valuation in the EVA Framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

24 of the 59 stocks survived this second step. Here’s the list:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM Adobe Inc ADBE Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL Autodesk Inc ADSK Bank of America Corp BAC Cheniere Energy Partners LP CQP CME Group Inc Class A CME Corteva Inc CTVA Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS Lam Research Corp LRCX Microchip Technology Inc MCHP Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR Norfolk Southern Corp NSC Northern Trust NTRS Pfizer Inc PFE Polaris Inc PII Charles Schwab Corp SCHW ServiceNow Inc NOW Tradeweb Markets Inc TW U.S. Bancorp USB Veeva Systems Inc Class A VEEV Wells Fargo & Co WFC John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A WLY Click to enlarge

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both our short- and long-term tests. There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short-term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step Three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of May 9:

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., Morningstar

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar’s 5-star-rated U.S. wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

In PRVit, the factors are grouped into three categories: Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

We plan to run this three-step process on a monthly basis and publish the shortlist of targets it produces.