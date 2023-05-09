Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 11:44 PM ETDiodes Incorporated (DIOD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.04K Followers

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Leanne Sievers – Shelton Group Investor relations

Keh-Shew Lu – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brett Whitmire – Chief Financial Officer

Emily Yang – Senior Vice President-Worldwide Sales and Marketing

Gary Yu – Chief Operating Officer

Gurmeet Dhaliwal – Director-Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Matt Ramsay – Cowen

Gary Mobley – Wells Fargo Securities

David Williams – Benchmark

Tristan Gerra – Baird

William Stein – Truist Securities

Operator

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Diodes Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of today's conference call, instructions will be given for the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

I would now like to turn the floor over to Leanne Sievers of Shelton Group Investor relations. Leanne, please begin.

Leanne Sievers

Good afternoon and welcome to Diodes first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. I'm Leanne Sievers, President of Shelton Group, Diodes Investor Relations firm. Joining us today are Diodes’ Chairman, President and CEO, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu; Chief Financial Officer, Brett Whitmire; Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Emily Yang; Chief Operating Officer, Gary Yu and Director of Investor Relations, Gurmeet Dhaliwal.

Before I turn the call over to Dr. Lu, I’d like to remind our listeners that the results announced today are preliminary as they are subject to the company finalizing its closing procedures and customary quarterly review by the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. As such, these results are unaudited and subject to revision until the company files its Form 10-K for its full fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

In

