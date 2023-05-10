Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Adobe: An Analysis Of GAAP Earnings, SBCs, And Expected Returns

May 10, 2023 12:45 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • How much an investor can expect from an investment here depends very much on the future P/E ratio of the share.
  • According to Fastgraphs, if the P/E ratio were 18 in 2025, the expected return would be only 1.5%. If it were 23, about 13% annually could be expected.
  • GAAP earnings are 30% lower than non-GAAP.
  • SBCs are very high, and if they continue to rise relative to revenue, it would be a red flag for investors.

Digitale Künstlerzeichnung auf digitaler Oberfläche beim Video-Podcasting aus dem Heimstudio

visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is dominant in the rapidly growing digital marketing software market. It offers a relatively safe and stable investment opportunity due to its monopoly-like position, global presence, and interconnected product ecosystem. However, investors should be cautious

Digital Marketing Software Global Market to 2030

researchandmarkets.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Adobe GAAP and non-GAAP

Seeking Alpha

Adobe DCF

Author

Canva user numbers

stylefactoryproductions.com

adobe insider sales

openinsider.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Adobe expected return

fastgraphs

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.42K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.