Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Shake Shack: Expansion In Metro Overseas

May 10, 2023 1:16 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
367 Followers

Summary

  • The company can more effectively adapt to the environment given its position in premium fast food.
  • Catalysts for Shake Shack's stock include new store openings and licensing business growth.
  • We believe the market has not fully priced in the potential for the company to outperform its peers and meet guidance.

Shake Shack Reports Quarterly Earning That Beat Expectations, But Company Dampers Outlook

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

According to the management, kiosks are the new stars of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). You know, those shiny machines that let you order your yummy burgers and shakes without talking to anyone. Shake Shack is putting more

Guidance

Guidance (SHAK)

Average salary of Shake Shack

Average salary of Shake Shack (Indeed)

Financials

Financials (SHAK)

Valuation multiple

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Growth comparison

Growth comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Burger Price Comparison

Burger Price Comparison (Five Guys, Shake Shack and In-N-Out)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
367 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHAK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.