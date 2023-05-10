Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 12:21 AM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.04K Followers

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Katina Metzidakis - Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development

Joe Zwillinger - Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer

Andy Mitchell - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Brown - Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Bob Drbul - Guggenheim

Janine Stichter - BTIG

Jim Duffy - Stifel

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Tom Nikic - Wedbush Securities

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Allbirds's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Katina Metzidakis, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development at Allbirds.

Katina Metzidakis

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Joe Zwillinger and Tim Brown, Allbirds's Co-Founder; and Andy Mitchell, Allbirds's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about our financial outlook, including cash flow and adjusted EBITDA expectations, Q2 guidance targets, impact and duration of external headwinds that we at initiative strategic transformation plan and related to sand efforts, go-to-market strategy, expected profitability, cost savings targets, product plans and expectations, third-party partnership strategy, marketing strategy and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, for a more detailed description

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.