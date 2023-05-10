Carsten Koall

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock surged nearly 30% to close yesterday's (May 9) trading session, as the embattled biotech company reported a much better-than-expected revenue forecast for 2023.

Accordingly, Novavax indicated a midpoint revenue outlook of $1.5B, much better than Wall Street estimates of $832M. The company sees progress and clarity in delivering the $800M of advance purchase agreements or APA (ex-US) in product revenue "based upon committed delivery schedules." It also expects about $350M in US revenue at the midpoint, on top of grant revenue of another $350M at the midpoint.

Despite that, investors must still assess whether the company can fulfill the $1.2B remaining in its APAs, as the company highlighted that it will "actively seek to renegotiate some of these APAs as a mechanism for non-dilutive financing."

Novavax also decided to reduce its current liabilities by $541M in Q1, leaving it with a cash position of $637M, down from $1.3B at the end of 2022. However, the company still has outstanding current liabilities of $1.9B, suggesting that investors must still weigh the company's ability to raise funding.

We assessed that investors were assured yesterday about the new management team's execution, as it raised guidance markedly. As such, it gave Novavax the confidence to reduce its current liabilities by nearly 25%, despite taking a hit to its cash position.

Moreover, Novavax telegraphed an aggressive "global restructuring and cost reduction initiative," slashing about 40% to 50% in R&D and SG&A spending by FY24 (compared to FY22). It also includes cutting headcount by 25% while consolidating infrastructure and facilities.

In the interim, the company expects to cut about 20% to 25% of its total R&D and SG&A expense base in FY23 compared to FY22, proffering the company more flexibility while it explores its funding options.

Accordingly, Novavax reported $1.24B in R&D expense and $505M in SG&A in FY22. Based on the company's FY23 outlook, investors should expect its FY23 expense base to be reduced to about $1.31B.

Considering a 75% gross margin on its midpoint revenue outlook of $1.5B, Novavax could report an operating loss of about $185M, much better than the consensus estimates of $421M.

As such, we parsed that short-sellers (which represented about 40% of NVAX's outstanding shares as of April 28) were likely incentivized to take profit, driving yesterday's remarkable surge.

Moreover, the company also reported "positive phase 2 topline results for its COVID-Influenza combination, standalone influenza, and high-dose COVID vaccine candidates." Management timed the announcement well, in line with a better operating outlook, giving more reasons for weak short-sellers to cover and flee.

With that in mind, should investors jump on yesterday's momentum surge, expecting the worst in NVAX's selloff could be over?

Note that Novavax updated its going concern disclosure, reminding investors of "significant uncertainty related to revenue for the next 12 months, funding from the U.S. government, and pending arbitration."

Novavax still has $700M in current liabilities linked to the "ongoing GAVI arbitration." Management reiterated that the company doesn't "believe they owe the money that's in question." However, investors need to reflect on risks relating to the lawsuit, as it's more than its cash balance.

However, management highlighted that it's confident in securing "inflows of cash flow of over $500 million in Q2 and Q3," mitigating unforeseen near-term impact from the GAVI case.

Moreover, Novavax reminded investors that it continues to "explore a full range of non-dilutive and dilutive funding alternatives," suggesting investors shouldn't rule out equity-dilutive financing.

While Novavax's much-improved outlook suggests that management is confident of its execution, yesterday's surge has likely reflected its near-term optimism.

NVAX quant factor ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Quant rated NVAX's valuation with an "A-" grade, suggesting that its valuation likely isn't aggressive.

As such, the market's reaction to yesterday's "good news" shouldn't be surprising.

Despite that, Novavax's disclosure suggests that its medium-term trajectory toward sustainable profitability is still very uncertain, coupled with its challenges of seeking additional funding.

Hence, despite the surge, investors shouldn't jump on board NVAX and consider other profitable opportunities in the biotech and healthcare space.

Rating: Hold. See additional disclosure below for important notes accompanying the thesis presented.

