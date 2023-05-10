Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Dolphin Drilling ASA (FOEAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 12:25 AM ETDolphin Drilling ASA (FOEAF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.04K Followers

Dolphin Drilling ASA (OTC:FOEAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bjørnar Iversen – Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Cox – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bjørnar Iversen

Hello everyone. First of all, welcome to the Dolphin Drilling First Quarter 2023 Presentation. This is our second presentation since the company was listed at Euronext Growth on the 28th of October last year. It'll be not possible to ask question throughout the presentation. But if you look at the top, there is a Q&A button where you can submit your questions.

Let's then move quickly through the disclaimer. As always for those, who wants to read about risks, please read through Page 2 the disclaimer called important information. Today's presenters, my name is Bjørnar Iversen. I'm the CEO of Dolphin Drilling. And with me today I have Stephen Cox, our Chief Financial Officer in Dolphin Drilling. Let's then have a quick look at the agenda. The agenda for today, I will take you through the Q1 2023 highlights. Stephen will take the slides on the quarterly results and the key metrics, and I will take the operational slides and also do a deep dive into the market outlook, and then end this session with a quick summary before we go through the submitted Q&As from you guys.

So let's have a quick look at today's Q&A, sorry – Q1 highlights. Blackford Dolphin commenced for drilling contract in Nigeria for General Hydrocarbons on March 25th. And Blackford also signed a new contract with Peak Petroleum in Nigeria. This increased our firm revenue backlog by $39 million and approximately $100 million in additional option backlog. This will secure continuous work for Blackford in Nigeria until August 2025 subject to that all option periods are exercised. We also executed the special periodic survey for the Blackford that was

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.