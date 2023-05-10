Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Agfa-Gevaert NV (AFGVF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 12:31 AM ETAgfa-Gevaert NV (AFGVF), AFGVY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.04K Followers

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCPK:AFGVF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Pascal Juéry - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dirk De Man - Chief Financial Officer

Nathalie McCaughley - President, HealthCare IT

Conference Call Participants

Guy Sips - KBC Securities

Maxime Stranart - ING Bank

Laura Roba - Degroof Petercam

Alexander Craeymeersch - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Agfa Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. Please note this call is being recorded. For the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to Pascal Juéry, CEO, to begin today’s conference. Please go ahead.

Pascal Juéry

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I’m sitting here in Mortsel with the Executive Committee Team and Viviane Dictus in charge of Investment Relation. So we’re going to walk you through the Q1 results for Agfa. Of course, it’s a quarter we’re also going to explain the treatment of the divestment of offset and its impact on the group. But if I first turn to the business, rather good start of the year for the group overall, let me start with HealthCare IT and let me start by reminding everyone that HealthCare IT is a business that is 50% project based that, therefore, we have quite some variation in terms of level of activity mix and project implementation quarter-by-quarter. So, indeed, after very strong Q4, the Q1 activity was, of course, more subdued. But it doesn’t mean that there is a chance whatsoever, I know business.

Two things: first, we continue to have a very, very dynamic order intake with 25% increase over the last 12 months. And this order intake is also as a good mix, meaning the high

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.