Luckin Continues Percolating Back From Disgrace With Breakneck Expansion

May 10, 2023 1:30 AM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. (LKNCY)
Summary

  • Luckin’s revenue surged 85% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while its net profit soared nearly 30-fold.
  • The latest results show the company’s remarkable turnaround continues just two years after an accounting scandal pushed it to bankruptcy.
  • With the headaches now rapidly fading from view, Luckin is in full-on expansion mode to solidify its leadership in China’s increasingly crowded coffee market.

Illuminated chinese coffee shop of brand Luckin Coffee in Bangkok.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCPK:LKNCY) continues to brew a comeback that was unthinkable just two years ago, selling lattes like hotcakes across a rapidly expanding store network that has passed Starbucks (SBUX) to become China’s largest.

Last week, Luckin

