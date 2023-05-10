Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Outfront Media: Our Take On Q1 Earnings And The Future

May 10, 2023 2:23 AM ETOutfront Media Inc. (OUT)
Matthew Smith
Summary

  • While YoY revenue growth was positive for Q1, weakness in national appears to be showing up in the billboard/out of home market as well now.
  • Outfront needs to add more digital inventory which will increase CapEx, but lower operating costs, increase margins and help grow revenues.
  • Management reaffirmed their expectation to meet full year guidance.

Outfront Media Local versus National Revenues

National Revenues ran into headwinds this quarter. (Outfront MediaQ1 2023 Investor Presentation)

Outfront Media Local v National Revenues

Last quarter Outfront saw local outpace national growth too, but the national growth was not nearly the drag then as it is now. (Outfront Media Q4 2022 Investor Presentation)

MTA Ridership data

Ridership on the subway has increased from the lows, and today averages about 69% of pre-COVID levels. That figure continues to track higher, but has a ways to go before getting to management's 80% target for getting back to 2019 revenue levels for the MTA contract. (MTA Ridership Data)

Matthew Smith
Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We have positions in the equity and options of OUT in personal and client accounts at this time.

