nicolas_

Investment Summary

The long-term investment case for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) equity is still at a crossroads in my opinion. Since the last publication in January (rated hold), the company has caught a 13% bid and trades back near a $2Bn market capitalization at the time of writing.

Following it Q1 FY'23 numbers earlier this week, my eyes were drawn to the performance and corresponding guidance of PCRX's Zilretta label. Noted, management project $125mm in Zilretta sales at the upper end of range for 2023. This calls for a 19% YoY growth in turnover for the year, which, at its Q1 run rate of $24mm in Zilretta sales, PCRX will need to build momentum later in the year in order to hit this target.

Meanwhile, findings show PCRX expanded its Exparel user base in Q1 with aid from the Federal 340B drug pricing program. This could be a meaningful tailwind to revenue growth looking forward. Management also expect $570–$580mm in Exparel sales for FY'23, and want a 76–78% gross margin on total revenue. On management's ~$715mm in forecast product revenue, you'd be looking at $540–$560mm in gross profit on this, which is a reasonable proposition if you ask me.

Naturally, with the perturbations in PCRX's top-line these past few quarters, I have studied the economic characteristics of the business with more analytical rigour. You'll see the stock has caught a reasonable bid off January lows and traced higher to an April high. But the top began to open here and the climax top soon broke the 50DMA and is hasn't recovered since. Further, the company isn't generating additional market value from the capital it is investing over time. Net-net, reiterate hold.

Fig. 1

Data: Updata

Fig. 2

Data: Updata

Q1 earnings as it relates to larger picture

In the last report I mentioned the valuation upside in PCRX was in its Zilretta label. Zilretta is an extended-release injectable suspension, comprised of triamcinolone acetonide ("TIAA"). It is indicated for remediating pain in osteoarthritis ("OA"). I still believe this is the case going forward.

Q1 total sales came in at $160mm with Zilretta contributing 15%, and Exparel the remaining $130mm. PCRX now has 240 heads in the sales force currently driving Zilretta's treatment benefits and unit economics. This may or may not pay off in my opinion. At a $24mm quarterly run rate, it stands that PCRX will need to steepen the sales ramp on Zilretta. The 240-strong division has quite the ask ahead. Consider that:

At $125mm in projected Zilretta revenues in 2023, each member of the field force needs to generate $420,800 on average to hit this number.

Compared to FY'22, this is an c.$83,300 per-rep increase for the year. Pay close attention to this number.

Management already note positive delta in new Zilretta accounts as of Q1, whereas it added 122 first-time purchasing customers during the period. This, along with 19% growth aspirations for the label in 2023, is revealing to me.

That PCRX reports uptake in Zilretta users is tremendously important for PCRX to create future shareholder value in my opinion. The business economics are simple for mine: build a base of existing Zilretta users by accelerating the number of first-time users, maintain the reorder rates from prescribers and/or patients. R&D is integral in expanding the label's indication into other treatment areas.

Intangible assets like Zilretta provide this kind of scalability, versus tangible assets that are limited to single-use at any point in time. The benefit is in the unit economics. In fact, intangibles (such as patented software, drug patents, royalties, etc.) are tremendously valuable when played correctly. Firm can create substantial value for shareholders by investing in intangible assets.

For starters, they behave very much like a corporate security. Looking at a firm's capital structure, intangible assets (for the intangible owner) are actually more senior than first lien debt, and therefore residual claimants. They are treated as production and operating expenditures (to the user), and therefore are paid first within the capital structure, ahead of financing costs and residual profit claims.

For example, when a breakthrough drug discovery is commercialised and sold to market, the asset involved isn't the plant that will be used to manufacture the end-product. Nor is it the tiny pills, or injections themselves. It is the formula underlying the drug's effectiveness, protected under patent. The IP is conducive to the asset generating income. Hence, companies manufacturing, distributing and/or selling the drug to patients, must first buy access to the formula in whatever fashion, and this is integrated as a business cost. Contrast this to capital budgeting decisions like financing and investment capex, which aren't operating income.

Moreover, there are intricacies amongst clinical assets depending on the underlying treatment market.

To illustrate, unlike long-term medications, Zilretta is a non-opioid pain relief, so the intention is symptoms will eventually resolve with treatment. In that vein, each new patient (customer) presents with a finite stream of income before tailing off when pain-free. PCRX mainly sells Zilretta through specialty distributors and a specialty wholesale pharmacy. These players on-sell the label to various prescribers (physicians, clinic, hospitals, etc.). Maintaining Zilretta's patient flow cannot be understated in that regard.

For shareholders, aside from the obvious benefits of top-line growth, we want PCRX to drive Zilretta sales for several reasons:

Looking to Q1, Zilretta delivered an 83% gross margin, versus 71% for Exparel and just 58% for the iovera segment. If it grows Zilretta sales at pace, it could benefit from further economies of scale to at least maintain the c.80-83% gross margin range. On the bounce of probabilities, if it secures this kind of gross profit on Zilretta sales, there's scope to drive post-tax margins back to the c.30–35% range seen back in FY'20-21 in my opinion.

Hence, the upcoming label expansion studies into Knee and shoulder OA are important coming up. Zilretta does face some difficulties in the diabetic populous, putting a safety indication on this patient group. The Phase 3 knee OA study will seek more answers on this. However, the shoulder OA study is exciting, because it would make the Zilretta injection the first and only approved cortisone injection indicated specifically for shoulder OA, a clear first-mover advantage in my opinion.

I'd also outline the additional capital budgeting moves PCRX hopes to embark on these coming 2-3 years. One, it is on track to open its 200-litre facility in San Diego, perhaps at the start of 2024. It can decommission a 45-litre skid this way, and keep the other for its Europe footprint. We will see the major outlook of this by the end of 2024 in my estimation.

Specific Investment Factors to Consider

The outlook for Zilretta is promising, and PCRX is confident on a strong year in 2023. Yet, the corresponding market dynamics aren't so encouraging. Investors have punished PRCX these past 2-3 years in market value. The points below will help to close the information gap here.

Recall a company's quoted stock price is a set of future expectations aggregated by investors into a consensus market valuation. The market "expects" a firm's steady-state value, plus its growth contribution. In that vein, the difference between the steady-state valuation (earnings discounted at the cost of capital) and a company's market valuation comes from the value investors are placing on the growth contribution. Typically, greater weight is placed on what's in store for the future than what's already in existence, meaning investors pay a forward multiple for each $1 in future earnings.

The market is a fairly good judge of intrinsic value over time. Unlike with other corporate securities, the measure of underlying performance is often less clear with equities. It is not enough to simply track earnings growth as a proxy for performance. Intelligent investors believe the market rewards companies who's capital investments produce incremental earnings equal to, or above, those generally available elsewhere.

Thoughtful analysis of how a firm creates market value through retained earnings and capital investments is therefore required. If you are going to buy a company's stock, you would certainly want to track the value of $1 in its hands over a set time frame.

In PCRX's case, the question is, what change in market valuation is the firm generating from the investments it makes on an incremental basis. That is, how much change in market value, from how much change in investment over time. A high market valuation typically coincides with a high profit number from the firm's new (and potentially existing) capital investments, so we'd expect to see this in a bullish scenario.

Figure 3 shows the incremental market valuation (measured by market cap) from Q1 FY'21–'23. It then compares this to the steady state value each period, and shows the incremental investment and return on investment each quarter (using TTM figures). It then collates this and shows the change in market valuation each quarter, compared to the incremental investment made. As mentioned earlier, if the market rates PCRX higher, we'd expect to see high incremental returns on investment, and vice-versa.

Note, there's only been three quarters of valuation upside in this series (including to the date of writing). Investors have sold PCRX down in the meantime, whilst the market valuation converges closer to its steady-state value, with only a 5% difference at the time of writing. Steady-state is taken at the Q1 FY'22 TTM NOPAT of $185mm discounted at a 10% hurdle rate ($185/0.1 = $1.85Bn). Investors have penalized PCRX for poor returns on capital and winding back investments as well. For example, in Q1 FY'22, marked Dec-21 in the chart below, it hit a $740mm quarterly increase in market cap (7.6%), underlined by $8.1mm NOPAT growth, 3% trailing return on new capital and $243mm investment. Next quarter, complete reversal – negative 2.2% return on capital, and just $161mm investment made by the company that period. This led to a $770mm revaluation to the downside. Then, despite a 138% periodic return on new investments, PCRX only invested $3mm in the next quarter –again it was punished heavily by the market.

Looking over the two years from Q1 FY'21–Q1 FY'23, PCRX made a $776mm investment into future growth. The abysmal incremental earnings it produced from this saw $1.13Bn in market value wiped from shareholders. Most of the earnings growth didn't meet the cost of capital, and when did, were on tiny placements.

Hence, PCRX turned $1 into negative $1.46 over this time frame, not a conducive platform to warrant a buy rating in my opinion. Extrapolating the data from this over the remainder of 2023, my numbers suggest it could invest another $198mm in capex and elsewhere this year. On the same principles as we've seen these past 2 years, the market could potentially reward PCRX with another $176mm in market cap by this year, or $0.89 in return per $1 it invests. These are fairly benign numbers in my estimation.

Fig. 3

Note: Steady state is the total NOPAT generated each period (TTM basis) divided by the hurdle rate of 10–12%. Market cap taken at end of each quarter. (Data: Author, Refinitiv Eikon)

Valuation and conclusion

Some might argue PCRX is on a plate ready to be served at 12.2x forward earnings and 9x forward EBIT. But you're also paying ~2x the company's book value as well on a negative 1.4% trailing ROE, making that loss even less appealing. The case really hinges on Zilretta in my estimation and the $125mm in estimated sales for 2023 really needs to pull through in order to create that value discussed earlier. In my opinion, PCRX isn't recycling capital well on an incremental basis. The market recognizes this and has punished the firm as investors seek more efficient returns elsewhere.

My numbers have PCRX to do $703mm in top-line revenues this year and pull this to $18mm in earnings, or $0.40 per share [see: Appendix 1]. In that vein, it could throw off $215mm in cash to shareholders this year, after a $33mm capex and $58mm change in NWC. A 15% discount rate is appropriate for PCRX in my opinion given its history of economic losses. At this factor, my FCF estimates to 2028 value the firm at $52, or 19x earnings, which doesn't spell attractive value at this time in my opinion.

This is backed by the Quant factor grading system's neutral rating, seen in Figure 5. In particular, PCRX is penalized on valuation and revisions, two areas I also found consistent in my own analysis. Therefore, I believe this could be the correct rating at this point in time.

Fig. 4

Data: Author

Fig. 5

Data: Seeking Alpha PCRX

In that vein, there is not enough compelling data to suggest PCRX is a buy right now in my opinion. The company is working through its own growth route but isn't the best choice for investors to place their capital at risk. It could be a strong year with Zilretta, but this needs to happen first before a consistent re-rating can be observed in the company. The market will continue punishing its inability to compound profits over time in my estimation, which isn't a situation I'd like to get myself into, when there are so many selective opportunities elsewhere. Net-net, reiterate that PCRX stock is a hold.

Appendix 1.