Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is down 50% since my November "Hold" article, falling sharply in March after poor weight loss data from a phase 2 trial of Pemvidutide. Altimmune was once an infectious disease player, but it successfully switched to NASH last year. Pemvidutide has shown strong phase 1 data, reducing obesity and liver fat. The NAFLD 24 week readout happened in September last year, and there was a price fall caused by less-than-expected obesity reduction, however the trial met its primary endpoint in liver fat reduction, so the reaction may have been exaggerated.

There was a 68% relative reduction in liver fat, and a 4.7% mean weight loss. There was also a general decline in ALT levels. The data was good, except that the weight loss was less than seen in earlier trials, or in semaglutide. However, this patient population was vastly different from those in those earlier trials, which was overlooked.

As Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, Medical Director, Pinnacle Research, and Principal Investigator, noted, "It is important to recognize that the baseline liver fat content and demographics in this study diverged substantially from a typical obesity study population."

The company now plans a phase 2b NASH trial this year.

In March, the stock dropped suddenly after posting what appears, at first sight, to be decent results from a phase 2 and a phase 1b trial in obesity for Pemvidutide. The MOMENTUM trial enrolled 320 patients who were obese or overweight but did not have diabetes. They were given 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg Pemvidutide or placebo, for 48 weeks, along with diet and exercise. The March data was for 160 people at 24 weeks, or half of everything.

The closest competitor is semaglutide, approved as Wegovy. Semaglutide has had numerous trials, some for 68 weeks, some with nearly 2000 patients, some with patients with obesity and so on. I selected a retrospective review that is the nearest to MOMENTUM in some of these metrics - here.

As against MOMENTUM's current 160 patients, this review studied 175 obese patients for 6 months (24 weeks). Patients had BMI of 27 or more, and were prescribed semaglutide 2.4mg among other lower doses. Semaglutide was given in SC form, just like Pemvidutide. One difference was diabetic patients were included in the semaglutide trial review, who had poorer results. Since this was a review, there was no placebo group.

Pemvidutide weight loss data:

average weight losses of 7.3%, 9.4% and 10.7% at the 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg doses, respectively, with the placebo group seeing a mean weight loss of 1.0%.

Semaglutide weight loss data:

At 6 months, patients receiving the highest doses achieved a mean (SD') weight loss of 12.1% (5.9%) (95% CI, −13.6% to −10.6% [n = 60])

Thus, there were only minor differences between the two drugs at the highest doses, ignoring all caveats of cross trial comparisons, and the inclusion of diabetic patients and so on. Where Pemvidutide failed was in the adverse event profile, especially the discontinuation rate.

Pemvidutide safety:

upper gastrointestinal (GI') events of nausea and vomiting were the majority of adverse events AEs. The events were mainly mild and moderate in severity, dose-related…

Semaglutide safety:

85 patients (48.6%) reported experiencing adverse effects associated with semaglutide. Gastrointestinal symptoms were the most reported adverse effects. Nausea and vomiting were the most encountered adverse events (64 patients [36.6%]), followed by diarrhea (15 patients [8.6%]) and fatigue (11 patients [6.3%]).

Pemvidutide discontinuation rates:

Treatment discontinuation rates were 28.2% in people on placebo, majority of which were due to withdrawal of consent; while 24.0% in patients on Pemvidutide, half of which were attributed to GI AEs, as per Altimmune.

Semaglutide discontinuation rates:

5 patients (2.9%) had to stop semaglutide because of the intolerability of the adverse effects, while 15 (8.6%) had to either reduce the dose or remain on the same dose to avoid exacerbation of the adverse effects.

This last metric is where Pemvidutide falls apart. The difference is just too much, while there is not much difference in the other data. So, this was either a poorly managed trial, or patients really hated the drug.

However, in its favor, patients also seemed to have hated placebo. The difference between placebo and Pemvidutide is not much.

Now, coming to semaglutide, I have data from their NDA-enabling phase 3 trial, which showed the following:

More participants in the semaglutide group than in the placebo group (7.0% vs. 3.1%) discontinued treatment owing to adverse events (mainly gastrointestinal events)

Now, this was from a 68 week trial, and the difference between placebo and semaglutide is much more stark here in factor terms than between Pemvidutide and placebo. However, the per se DC rate in the Pemvidutide arm is unacceptable, especially given the non-superior data. In this trial, semaglutide achieved a weight loss percentage of ~15%, which Pemvidutide also thinks it can achieve at the conclusion of their trial. However, the DC rate is terrible. I think this is what took the stock down.

The market is really not focusing on their NASH data much, as we have seen earlier as well. They had good liver fat reduction, which was better than semaglutide's (90% reduction in liver fat by MRI-PDFF at 6 weeks vs a stated ≥ 30% reduction in liver fat content for semaglutide). However, the market is focused on obesity and weight loss, as we saw last time as well.

Eli Lilly (LLY) recently posted data from their weight loss drug Tirzepatide, which also had a superior profile, showing 16% weight loss in diabetes patients, and a DC rate as follows:

~4% and ~7% of patients who received 10 mg and 15 mg dose levels discontinued the study due to adverse events, respectively, compared to ~4% in the placebo group.

This was still much superior to Pemvidutide.

Financials

ALT has a market cap of $243mn and a cash balance of $185mn. Research and development expenses were $19.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, while general and administrative expenses were $3.8 million. At that rate, they have cash for 7-8 more quarters.

Risks

ALT's problem seems to be that its NASH entry is eclipsed by companies with far advanced candidates, I mean in terms of regulatory approach; and their drug's weight loss profile is not enough to justify the large discontinuation rate. Other than this, they have regular insider purchases, and cash reserves are decent as well.

Bottomline

Altimmune seems to have faltered for all the above reasons. It may not be fair, but it is what it is. If they can dazzle the market with excellent NASH data, there is hope. But I would not bank on it, given the competition in NASH.