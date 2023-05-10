Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Meta Platforms Takes Center Stage Among Moat Stocks

May 10, 2023
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.3K Followers

Summary

  • A punishing 2022 for Meta Platforms created a valuation opportunity - one that has paid off as it becomes the top contributor year-to-date for the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index.
  • April was a subdued month - at least relative to the volatility seen in March given the banking crisis - with U.S. equities as a whole moving mostly sideways.
  • Investors appeared to be awaiting the kick-off to an important earnings season and the latest guidance from the Federal Reserve’s early May policy meeting.

Metaverse Technology concepts. Hand holding virtual reality infinity symbol.New generation technology.Global network technology and innovation.

Galeanu Mihai

A punishing 2022 for Meta Platforms (META) created a valuation opportunity - one that has paid off as it becomes the top contributor year-to-date for the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index.

April was a subdued month - at least

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.3K Followers
Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

