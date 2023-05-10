Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RYLD: A Fund That Should Outperform In A Recession

Summary

  • Funds that use options strategies similar to the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF usually outperform during market selloffs because of the increased volatility levels.
  • There are multiple signs of a prolonged economic slowdown, and the Fed remains committed to raising rates. Fear and uncertainty levels in the market should stay elevated.
  • This fund offers a good balance between income and capital preservation. This covered call offers significant and consistent monthly payouts without taking excessive risks.

Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

Investing strategies should evolve as markets change. Today the economic environment has become much more complicated. Inflation remains high, rates continue to rise, and now there have been increasing signs of a prolonged economic slowdown. Some of the indicators

Chart
Data by YCharts

A chart showing dividend payouts

A chart of RYLD's dividend payouts (www.portfolioslab.com/symbol/RYLD)

Chart
Data by YCharts

I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

