Upstart Q1 Earnings: Why It's Soaring
Summary
- Upstart's contribution margins dramatically expand year-over-year and are guided for further improvement next quarter.
- Upstart's business model now appears more stable than it's been for a while.
- Management appears to have come to terms with the difficulty and cyclicality of the credit cycle. The results of the work put in the past year are now paying fruit.
Investment Thesis
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) made a lot of improvements to its business model in the past year. A lot of the work that Upstart has put in to stabilize its business and improve its underlying profitability is now starting to yield positive results.
Here I explain what's Upstart, why the investment is interesting, and why I believe that paying around $1.5 billion market cap for Upstart (after the 40% jump premarket) is still an attractive investment.
Why Upstart? Why Now?
In my most recent Upstart analysis, I concluded by saying,
Nobody expects much from this company. And I believe that from this price point, once the economy starts to stabilize, as it will inevitably improve with time, Upstart will be well positioned to take many of its learnings from the past 3 years. Both the good times and the bad times.
With the benefit of hindsight, I couldn't have been more accurate. It's not that I'm always right. I acknowledge that even the best investors are only right slightly more than 50%. Nevertheless, my insights on this occasion were prescient.
Upstart got really bad press. Why? It didn't help that the stock was down 95% from its all-time highs and Mark Minervini (and others) couldn't allegedly explain what Upstart does. Upstart is a predictive credit model. It's a credit rating system. This is not complicated.
Yes, there are a few buzzwords thrown in for good measure, but essentially, it's a supposedly better consumer credit system than FICO. That's it. It's the ability to know whether or not a customer can be accepted a loan. Is the customer likely to default on their loan? That's essentially the value proposition of Upstart, helping banking partners figure out whether customer XYZ, who holds a limited amount of background information, is likely to default on their loan.
Moving on, during the earnings call, two years on from the peak of the Upstart bubble, Upstart CEO Dave Girouard stated,
Lending is inherently cyclical, but we aim to build a platform that largely mitigates that cyclicality, ensuring that credit continues to be available and flowing when it’s needed, albeit accurately priced to prevail in conditions.
Anyone that closely follows Upstart will know that the paragraph above showing the recognition that Upstart is so much more cyclical than Upstart was previously willing to consider or even admit, shows a substantially more mature CEO.
Why is the Stock Up So Much Premarket?
Yes, Upstart did guide for Q2 2023 to be up slightly higher than the consensus figure. The consensus revenue figure was for Upstart's revenues to be down negative 45% y/y, while Upstart for its part guides to be down 42% y/y.
But that wasn't what truly got investors excited about Upstart's prospects. The reason why the stock is sizzling is discussed in the next section.
Contribution Margin Positively Astounds Investors
Upstart's contribution margin in Q1 of last year was 47%. While this time around, the contribution margins jumped more than 1,000 basis points y/y to 58%.
What's more, Upstart's guidance for Q2 2023 points to its contribution margin expanding further to a new record of 60%.
This implies that Upstart's underlying business model may have turned a corner. Yes, in Q2 2022, Upstart's EBITDA was approximately $6 million, while Q2 2023 points to approximately $0, which is less than last year. But at the same time, recall that Upstart's revenues are expected to be down around 40% y/y.
This means that Upstart has gutted out a large portion of its operating costs, allowing the business to be meaningfully more profitable on the back of fewer revenues, at least compared with the last 2 years.
The Bottom Line
I fully recognize that Upstart is up 40% premarket. Meaning that there's a lot of excitement in this name, which may cause a lot of turbulence to the share price in the coming few days, as investors buy and sell in an attempt to make quick gains.
With this warning label front and center, I declare that even though I remain bullish on this stock, I urge investors to right-size Upstart in their portfolio commensurate with a very high-risk investment.
The business is incredibly leveraged to the credit cycle. When the credit market appears to be improving, Upstart can do tremendously well. But when the credit cycle turns shaky once again, as it will inevitably do at some point, Upstart could very well give back a significant proportion of its recently attained gains.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
