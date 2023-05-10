blinow61/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Last time I talked about Uber (NYSE:UBER), I discussed how the company's Eats division is making a mockery of its skeptics and how Uber's management has ensured that the company navigates the challenging macro environment better than its rivals.

In this article, I talk about the company's Q1 performance, and argue why the growth seen in Uber One and Uber's advertising division make them the catalysts for the company's next leg of growth. I also highlight how the paths taken by Lyft and Uber have further diverged in the last six months.

Uber's Q1 Highlights

The company had yet another impressive quarter. Revenue came in at $8.8 billion, up 29% year-over-year, beating analyst estimates by nearly $124 million. Adjusted-EBITDA came in at $761 million, up $593 million year-over-year, making it yet another quarter of efficiency as the company continues to execute its strategy of profitability over "growth at any cost." The guidance was also very strong, with Uber now expecting adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter to come in between $800 and $850 million and gross bookings to come in between $33 and $34 billion.

The company continues to see a surge in activity across all its divisions. Total trips for the period, for instance, jumped 24% to 2.1 billion, mostly on account of growth in its Mobility division, which witnessed a year-over-year growth of 32%. There was revenue growth across all of the company's major markets, with APAC region especially standing out, as revenue in the region jumped 41% year-over-year. EMEA Region also saw revenues jump 86% year-over-year, although this was mostly due to business model changes in the U.K., which contributed to a revenue increase to the tune of $1.1 billion.

Uber One's Growth Indicates a Bright Future

One of the key standout performances for the quarter for UBER came from its membership program, Uber One. The company saw Uber One memberships reach an all-time high in the U.S. and Canada. The membership plan is now driving a substantial portion of the company's growth. For instance, in the first quarter, 27% of the mobility segment's gross bookings in the U.S. were due to Uber One members. The company is also seeing Uber One driving more than 50% of the bookings in certain markets outside the U.S.

Uber One members are spending 4x more than non-members and there is a 15% higher retention rate among members compared to non-members. Furthermore, during the earnings call, management reiterated their plans of offering more features for members in the future, such as priority dispatch.

Membership programs, especially in the restaurant space, are surging in popularity among consumers, according to PYMNTS, whose survey indicated that about 4 in 10 U.S. consumer showed a preference for such subscriptions. For UBER, Uber One therefore represents a unique opportunity to distinguish itself from its competitors, especially from the likes of DoorDash and Grubhub, as the company can offer benefits not just for its delivery division but also for its mobility division. The membership plan, therefore, in my opinion, is slowly but steadily becoming pivotal for the next leg of UBER's growth.

Significant Progress Made in Advertising Offers a Path to Driver Retention

Another key takeaway from the quarter was the significant headway made by Uber's advertising division, Journey Ads. The company saw a 70% growth, year-over-year, in the number of active advertising merchants in the first quarter as the total active merchants exceeded 345,000. The company, during the quarter, also expanded its advertising formats, allowing non-Eats merchants to advertise on the app.

The company also launched a self-service platform for Cartop Ads, offering drivers yet another way of generating earnings. Management predicts that the Cartop ads should enable drivers to earn, on average, an extra $100 a week, which should in the long run, positively contribute towards driver supply via increased retention. Furthermore, while the majority of revenues from advertising continues to be generated from Uber Eats, the Cartop Ads should also help the company to leverage its mobility division to increase revenues.

Lyft's Struggles Highlight Uber Management's Strength

No thesis on Uber is complete without mentioning its main rival, Lyft, although at this point, in my opinion, calling Lyft a rival would be a very generous compliment. Lyft is going through a series of changes at the moment, starting from top management, which puts it in a limbo today.

I am still not sure how the incoming CEO, David Risher, is going to navigate the myriad of challenges facing the company. Yes, he has a wealth of experience from working at managerial levels at both Microsoft and Amazon, but given the task at hand, I am not sure whether he is the man for the job at Lyft.

Having listened to Lyft's Q1 earnings call, I am even less convinced now that the company has what it takes to strongly compete with Uber. While the company did see a growth in active ridership and overall revenue during the quarter, there was a decline in the growth rate of revenue per active rider. The company's adjusted EBITDA guidance for Q2 also fell short of analyst estimates.

More importantly, however, the long-term objectives of Lyft remain unclear today as Mr. Risher comes to terms with his job. For now, all we know is that the company continues to reduce its headcount and management remains optimistic that it can catch up with Uber, something that was made clear by the new CEO, during the earnings call.

When a company mentions its rival multiple times during an earnings call and talks about how different they are to their rivals without offering any proof, it doesn't bode well. The uncertainty surrounding Lyft should be a further catalyst for Uber, at least in the medium-term.

Valuation

Forward EV/EBITDA Multiple Approach Price Target $53.00 Projected Forward EV/EBITDA multiple 30x Projected FY23 Adjusted EBITDA $3.6 billion Cash & Cash Equivalents $4.9 billion Long-Term Debt $6.85 billion Click to enlarge

Source: Refinitiv and Author's Calculations

UBER expects gross bookings to come in between $33.0 billion and $34.0 billion for the second quarter. The company generated $31 billion in gross bookings in the first quarter. I have assumed the lower end of gross bookings for Q3 and Q4 as well, so $33 billion in both Q3 and Q4, which translates to total FY23 gross bookings of $130 billion.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA for Q2 to come in between $800 million and $850 million. Given that the company comfortably beat its Q1 guidance, I am going to assume the high end of this figure for Q2, so $850 million. This represents a sequential growth of 12%. I have assumed a 10% sequential growth in Q3 and Q4, which implies Q3 and Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be $935 million and $1.03 billion respectively. Total adjusted EBITDA for FY23 would therefore be $3.6 billion ($761 million + $850 million + $900 million + $1.03 billion).

The company is currently trading at a forward EV/adjusted EBITDA of 18.7x, according to Refinitiv, which is far below the historical multiple of 37.6x. After accounting for the economic uncertainty, I have assumed a multiple of 30x for Uber. At this multiple, it will give the company an Enterprise Value of $108 billion.

After adding cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 billion and subtracting the long-term debt of $6.85 billion, we get a total equity value of $105.35 billion. The company has 2 billion shares outstanding, which results in a target price of $53, an approximate 37% upside to the closing price on 08th May 2023.

Risk Factors

First there's Uber Freight, the company's logistics division, for which I have to admit, my predictions have not gone according to plan. The division continues to see decelerating growth across both its top and bottom line as it navigates a challenging macro environment. While the company has not seen a major impact from Freight's poor performance, it looks increasingly likely that the company will have no choice but to either spin off or sell this division. Until then, the impact from Freight is one for investors to monitor.

Then there's the increased stock-based compensation, which was incurred by the company in the current quarter, primarily in the R&D segment. How the company manages this expense in the future will determine a long way towards generating profitability on traditional metrics.

Concluding Thoughts

UBER continues to remain one of my favorite long-term plays. The markets are finally showing the company, the kind of love and respect that it deserves after generating strong performance consistently in the recent quarters. The company's segments, Mobility and Delivery are firing on all cylinders.

But for me, the key standouts this quarter were the growth seen in Uber One and Journey Ads, Uber's advertising division. Both segments are well-positioned to be the focal points of UBER's future growth. While the former should help the company to continue to boost the growth of Mobility and Delivery, the latter should also help the company to retain drivers.

Uber's stock has gained considerable momentum this year. However, despite the stock being up more than 55% YTD, it's still trading below the IPO price of $45. This is intriguing, especially since Uber is a much better-run company today than during the time of its IPO. The journey for its stock, therefore, in my opinion, has only just begun, especially as the company is on track towards being a monopoly.