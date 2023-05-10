Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Uber Technologies: Loyal Members Driving The Next Leg Of Growth

May 10, 2023 3:36 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)LYFT
Vinay Utham profile picture
Vinay Utham
229 Followers

Summary

  • Uber delivered yet another phenomenal quarter.
  • The focus of investors should now shift towards the progress made by the company with its membership and advertising segments.
  • Despite a strong performance to date, Uber's stock has more room to run.

Uber taxi goes down the street

blinow61/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Last time I talked about Uber (NYSE:UBER), I discussed how the company's Eats division is making a mockery of its skeptics and how Uber's management has ensured that the company navigates

This article was written by

Vinay Utham profile picture
Vinay Utham
229 Followers
Assistant Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London and a CFA Level 3 Candidate. I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have more than 5 years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on activist hedge funds and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. Recently, I have ventured into the world of podcasts and currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, 'The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.