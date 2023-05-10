Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Waste Management: A Necessary Service In All Environments

May 10, 2023 3:36 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)
Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • When looking for companies that are stable in most economic environments, few are more stable than garbage removal companies.
  • Waste Management is a major player in the North American market for waste management and resource recovery.
  • The company has shown a strong record of growth, but investors might have concerns over its current price.

Garbage Truck Ca

Salameh dibaei

Recent news has provided several reasons for investors to become jittery. From inflation that's higher than it's been in decades to bank failures to fears of stagflation, there is plenty to concern people. Some pundits view a recession as a

Waste Management 10-year share price

Waste Management 10-year share price (Seeking Alpha)

Waste Management Dividend Info

Waste Management Dividend Info (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.27K Followers
Chris is a history instructor at a community college. He is building a dividend-paying stock portfolio that is hopefully low on the risk scale to build up income for his golden years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur. For tax-related questions, be sure to check with a tax professional.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.